Woman allegedly bites flight attendant on NZ to Gold Coast flight

A 78-year-old woman's due to appear in court after allegedly biting the arm of a flight attendant.

The elderly woman was on board a flight from New Zealand to the Gold Coast on January 29, and allegedly struck a fellow passenger in the face during an argument.

A flight attendant who was intervening in the dispute was then allegedly injured too.

The woman's scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

It comes amidst Operation Sleigh by the Australian Federal Police, which is aiming to crack down on "offensive, disruptive and illegal behaviour in the air and on the ground".

The AFP has charged 49 people for separate incidents across Australia's major airports over the holidays.

Another 24 people were slapped with fines for intoxication, offensive and disorderly behaviour among other incidents.

AFP Commander Geoff Turner said there's been a noticeable uptick in bad behaviour in the skies.

“In recent months we have seen thousands more passengers travelling through airports across Australia, as state and international borders reopened after the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions,” Commander Turner said.

“Most people do the right thing and they should not have their travel disrupted or feel unsafe because of the minority’s bad behaviour."

“We again remind the public that airports are not nightclubs. We have zero tolerance for abusive and aggressive behaviour at airports and on aircraft."