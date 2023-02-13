Cyclone Gabrielle: Facts and figures from early onslaught

Whangārei Airport recorded its second-wettest February day on record in the 24 hours to 9am today, MetService says.

It comes as the north was the first part of the country to feel the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle, a weather system that's expected to bring high wind, heavy rain and storm surges to many parts of the North Island.

Northland's been hit by wind and rain, causing power outages and rough seas.

MetService said its station at Whangārei Airport recorded 186.8mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am, the second-wettest February day on record, and more than twice the average monthly rainfall for the month.

Also in Whangārei, Water St recorded just over 100mm of rain in the 12 hours to 8am, while other stations in Whangārei, Gisborne and Coromandel recorded between 70mm to 100mm in that time.

Water St, in Whangārei, has recorded just over 100mm in the 12 hours to 8am. Other stations in Whangārei, Gisborne and the Coromandel have recorded between 70 - 100mm in that time. pic.twitter.com/I934dhVrVp — MetService (@MetService) February 12, 2023

In the same period, the Channel Islands recorded the highest gust of 159km/h.

Topping the charts is Channel Islands, with a gust of 159 km/h. pic.twitter.com/xiTuwjgRki — MetService (@MetService) February 12, 2023

There was a gust of 155km/h at Mokohinau Islands, north-west of Great Barrier Island.

A state of emergency was declared for Northland yesterday.