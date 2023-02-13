New Zealand
Cyclone Gabrielle: Facts and figures from early onslaught

10:41am
A piece of panelling has been blown onto a boat at Kissing Point Marina in Whangarei, Northland.

A piece of panelling has been blown onto a boat at Kissing Point Marina in Whangarei, Northland.

Whangārei Airport recorded its second-wettest February day on record in the 24 hours to 9am today, MetService says.

It comes as the north was the first part of the country to feel the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle, a weather system that's expected to bring high wind, heavy rain and storm surges to many parts of the North Island.

Northland's been hit by wind and rain, causing power outages and rough seas.

MetService said its station at Whangārei Airport recorded 186.8mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am, the second-wettest February day on record, and more than twice the average monthly rainfall for the month.

Follow our live updates on Cyclone Gabrielle here.

Also in Whangārei, Water St recorded just over 100mm of rain in the 12 hours to 8am, while other stations in Whangārei, Gisborne and Coromandel recorded between 70mm to 100mm in that time.

In the same period, the Channel Islands recorded the highest gust of 159km/h.

There was a gust of 155km/h at Mokohinau Islands, north-west of Great Barrier Island.

A state of emergency was declared for Northland yesterday.

