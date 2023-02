This week's good sort is Jay Lesa, a barber in Rotorua who often shows up at community events to cut peoples hair for free.

However, a chance encounter with some kids gave him an idea of how he could help people get ahead from the comfort of his barber chair.

He's giving them a chance to learn how to cut hair because when he was younger, he never got one.

