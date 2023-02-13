Covid-19: Two people in 20s among 32 deaths, 8396 cases reported

Covid-19 community case numbers have continued to fall, with 8396 new infections reported over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday February 6 to Sunday February 12.

As of midnight on Sunday, there were 171 people in hospital with the virus.

Seven people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Thirty-two more people with the virus have died, including two people in their 20s.

Of the 30 other people who have died, three were in their 40s, two were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and four were aged over 90.

Twenty were men and 12 were women.

Seven were from the Auckland region, six were from the Southern District, four each were from Waikato and Canterbury, three were from the Wellington region, two each were from Tairāwhiti and Northland, and one each were from Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki and Nelson Marlborough.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2513.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (306), Auckland (1781), Waikato (903), Bay of Plenty (412), Lakes District (193), Hawke's Bay (477), MidCentral District (452), Whanganui (208), Taranaki (265), Tairāwhiti (170), Wairarapa (140), Capital and Coast (551), Hutt Valley (285), Nelson Marlborough (281), Canterbury (1148), West Coast (87), South Canterbury (106) and Southern District (551).

The location of 18 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 1148. The seven-day rolling average of RAT results is 2401.