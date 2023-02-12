New Zealand
1News

Homicide investigation after man dies at Waikato Hospital

21 mins ago
Police emergency at a crime scene.

Police emergency at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died at Waikato Hospital yesterday.

The man was admitted to hospital after being located with critical injuries at a Clyde St address in Hamilton East after 8pm on Tuesday.

Another person had moderate injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Police said the man with critical injuries died in hospital yesterday.

A 20-year-old man appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday. He is facing two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was remanded in custody and is set to reappear in court on February 22.

