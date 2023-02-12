Auckland Harbour Bridge likely to remain closed all Monday

Scroll down for a recap of today's live updates as the North Island felt the first impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

What you need to know

Cyclone Gabrielle is no longer considered a tropical cyclone and has been classified as a subtropical low instead, MetService says. Northland is currently feeling the first weather impacts from the major storm.

The North Island has been blanketed with rain and wind warnings as the cyclone approaches Auckland. People are urged to clear gutters and drains, review evacuation plans, and tie down loose outdoor items.

Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning people in the upper North Island to avoid all non-essential travel.

11.05pm - That concludes 1News' live updates on Cyclone Gabrielle for today.

Join us tomorrow morning for all the latest.

11pm - MetService has shown the contrast between the forecast for the North Island and the South Island.

The contrast between the forecast for the North Island and the South Island is pretty dramatic.



Some very heavy rain instore across the north of the country.



Stay safe and keep up with the latest Severe Weather Warnings. https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/fpuwQPrnWz — MetService (@MetService) February 12, 2023

10.30pm - Earlier today the New Zealand Army shared photos of soldiers from 16FD helping deliver and unload more than 50 pallets of emergency supplies to the central distribution centre in Auckland.

Supplies at the ready📦 Today soldiers from 16FD assisted in delivering and unloading more than 50 pallets of emergency supplies to the central distribution centre in Auckland ahead of the severe weather from Cyclone Gabrielle.



More➡️ https://t.co/QKMXnApAPy #NZArmy #Force4NZ pic.twitter.com/uxK4LdmdnJ — New Zealand Army (@NZArmy) February 12, 2023

10.05pm - Waka Kotahi says the Auckland Harbour Bridge is likely to remain closed over night and all of Monday due to severe and unpredictable winds from Cylone Gabrielle.

Closed Auckland Harbour Bridge on Sunday. (Source: 1News)

"We are working closely with MetService and we are constantly monitoring wind speeds on the bridge. We will not compromise on safety and we will not open the bridge to traffic until is safe to do so.

"As soon as there is a sustained drop in the winds to safe levels we will re-open the bridge, but not before," Waka Kotahi's Mark Owen says.

9.40pm - Northpower say 17,500 households are currently without power across Northland.

They said winds from Cyclone Gabrielle have caused "major damage" to their network.

A spokesperson said the strong gales have made repairing damaged infrastructure difficult and believe people could be without power for several days.

"Until the wind abates, we will be unable to work to repair the damage and anticipate that affected customers could be without power for several days. The situation may be complicated by being unable to access areas," a spokesperson said.

Damage to the Northpower network. (Source: Supplied)

"We expect the weather situation to worsen over the next day or so, which will inevitably result in more outages.

"We will be doing all we can to restore power as quickly as we can when the weather allows.

"All our staff are mobilised, and we have already cancelled all planned outages for the full week so we can move our teams into repairing the issues. However, given the scale of the damage, some major repairs and rebuilds will be required, which in some cases could take up to a week."

9.25 pm - A number of red rain and wind warnings for Auckland, Northland, Coromandel Peninsula, and northern Gisborne remain in place, with MetService expecting the cyclone to move close to the upper North Island overnight.

The current weather warnings. (Source: MetService)

Over Monday and Tuesday, Cyclone Gabrielle will slowly move south across the North Island, with upper regions of the South Island feeling it during this time.

"This will be a widespread and significant weather event," MetService said.

"Significant heavy rain and damaging winds are forecast for many parts of northern and central New Zealand. In addition, large waves, storm surges and coastal inundation are expected about exposed eastern coasts of the North Island."

Red rain warnings remain in place for Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay.

"The amount of rain forecast for these areas can cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to damage roads, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities."

Red warnings for severe gales remain in force for Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula.

"The wind forecast for these areas is expected to cause widespread damage, especially to trees and powerlines that would significantly impact power networks, with major power outages already affecting northern parts of the North Island."

"There is a danger to life from flying debris, insecure structures, and falling trees or branches. Driving conditions will also be hazardous."

The full list of weather warnings can be found here.

8.58pm - All non-essential Auckland Council services across the city will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

It means libraries, community centres, early childhood education centres, and active recreation centres will be closed for two days.

Essential services such as contact centres and cemeteries will remain open.

"We are redirecting our staff to support the Civil Defence Centres (CDCs) or evacuation shelters that have been prepared ahead of the arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle. To keep staff safe and any travel to a minimum, staff have been redirected to the CDC or evacuation shelter nearest to them," Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback said.

Aucklanders will also need to hold onto their rubbish for a bit longer as kerbside collections will be cancelled too.

The council plans to resume kerbside services on Wednesday, 15 February.

"The safety of residents, staff and contractors is of absolute importance through the course of this weather event, and we thank Aucklanders for their patience and understanding under difficult circumstances," said Stabback.

The council is asking Aucklanders to secure their bins and any rubbish that might be inside.

"If your collection was cancelled and your rubbish is unsafe to store, you can take it to one of the 15 participating Auckland waste transfer stations free of charge when it is safe to do so, and services resume."

8.40pm - As of 7pm, around 15,000 Vector customers in Auckland are without power, with more expected as the cyclone makes its way across the North Island.

They said repairs might be difficult due to roads being difficult to access because of fallen trees or slips.

"We realise how frustrating this is and have been preparing for Cyclone Gabrielle since the initial warnings began, so have plenty of crews ready. However, given the severity of the forecast, with exceptionally strong winds, we will sometimes have to stand crews down for their own safety," Vector said on Facebook.

They're reminding Aucklanders to ensure that phones, power banks and other devices are fully charged.

We encourage you to be prepared to be without power for some time.

Power lines down in Warkworth north of Auckland. (Source: Vector)

8.31pm - Northland was the first to feel Cyclone Gabroelle's fury as gusts of up to 135km/h whipped up huge waves, battered homes and downed trees.

8.09pm - Te Huia, the Hamilton to Auckland train, will not be running tomorrow as "KiwiRail has closed rail lines across a large portion of the North Island".

"Given wind and rain warnings due to Cyclone Gabrielle, we have made the decision to proactively close the rail network in the top half of the North Island this evening until at least 3pm tomorrow (13 February)," KiwiRail said in a statement.

It means rail lines from Auckland to near Marton will be closed, and no freight services in affected areas will be running, including from Tauranga and Bay of Plenty.

The rail line to Northland is already closed following a major slip onto the tracks north of Helensville during the heavy rainfall in late January.

"By closing these parts of the network, we’re ensuring commuters, and our people aren’t exposed to potentially dangerous conditions. We appreciate the understanding of passengers and our customers and will review the situation tomorrow."

7.52pm - Here are the latest movements of Cyclone Gabrielle from 1News at Six.

7.35pm - Te Ara Tūtanga (Mauao base track) and Moturiki (Leisure Island) in Tauranga have been closed due to rising swells and forecasted high winds.

All tracks on the Mauao will be closed from 8am tomorrow. The closure is expected to remain in place until Tuesday.

"Signage and barriers will be in place at all closure points. We ask that the public respect the signs and barriers that are in place, as these are there for their own safety," The Tauranga District Council said.

7.32pm - A number of Vodafone customers in parts of Auckland are experiencing weather-related phone service outages.

"We have started to see the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle on our network, with approximately eight cell sites currently down due to power issues," Vodafone's Matt Flood said.

"Our network teams continue to monitor and tweak the network to mitigate weather impacts where possible and have been working hard to prepare over the past few days, including deploying extra backup generators for sites likely to be affected."

Vodaphone outages. (Source: Vodafone. )

7.25pm - Civil Defence centres and shelters across Auckland are now open.

Locations are listed at www.aem.org.nz.

CDCs and shelters are open now. Evacuate early if you feel unsafe. #CycloneGabrielle — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 12, 2023

7.21pm - Department of Conservation facilities throughout Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay have been closed to the public.

Offices, tracks, huts, campsites and visitor centres will be closed until further notice, with DOC saying they will need to carry out assessments once the cyclone has passed.

DOC's Mike Tully said the department's top priority is ensuring the safety of staff and visitors.

"DOC staff across the country have been working tirelessly over the past few days to prepare and understand what the effects of the cyclone may mean for visitors, public conservation land and assets," Tully said.

"Those weather impacts create a risk to people in the outdoors; we are strongly urging the public to stay home, stay safe and hunker down.

"The great outdoors is not the place to be in a cyclone."

7.11pm -

A steady feed of rainfall across Northland this afternoon.



Over the last 24 hours the airport at Whangārei has reported 109mm of rainfall.

https://t.co/blxpcdef55 pic.twitter.com/4W0QiiQr9U — MetService (@MetService) February 12, 2023

7.02pm -

For some, rainfall totals from #CycloneGabrielle will be unprecedented. Flooding & slips will increase as the event unfolds.



Rivers & streams will rise rapidly. Purple (🟣) means extremely high flows & greatest risk for river flooding.



Follow advice from emergency officials. pic.twitter.com/vXRXnd2TSP — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 12, 2023

7.00pm -

#cyclonegabrielle this yacht came off its mooring or anchor somewhere in Tutukaka harbour and blew straight into the marina! pic.twitter.com/fbZurGlpR4 — Jono (@ArchyJono) February 12, 2023

6.50pm - All Auckland train services have been cancelled until further notice.

In a notification, AT said train tickets and Hop Cards can be used on buses.

6.40pm - Twenty-seven Civil Defence centres and shelters in Auckland will be open from 7pm this evening.

Auckland Emergency Management has established centres or shelters in all local board areas across the city.

A further 12 community-led centres are being stood up at marae, local churches or in local buildings.

"Civil Defence Centres, sometimes called a CDC, offer a safe place to eat, sleep and access essential support services. Anyone heading to a local CDC is asked to bring a grab bag with essentials that their whānau will need to get through – clothing, medication, documents and ID, important items for the children or babies," a spokesperson said.

"Shelters provide a place to be safe while the worst of the weather passes. Blankets and hot drinks will be available but shelters aren’t equipped for extended stays.

"Community-lead centres are supervised by community leaders and are not run by Auckland Emergency Management. People are asked to check the group’s website or Facebook page if they have one before they visit one of these community-lead centres."

Locations are listed at www.aem.org.nz.

6.29pm -

Important Messages from the Mayor#CycloneGabrielle



6.00pm - Sunday 12 February



Please watch carefully.

A text-only version will follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/IZAlVWdygS — Mayor of Auckland (@MayorAuckland) February 12, 2023

6.15pm - Top Energy NZ has said over 5000 of its customers are currently without power as Cyclone Gabrielle hits the Far North.

Power outages in the Far North. (Source: Top Energy)

"We have rostered on additional staff to help with the response in the field and our head office, but crews will be stood down as we move into the evening," they said on Facebook.

"It would be unsafe to continue in these conditions. We will reassess in the morning for when work can safely resume and our crews have rested. Managing fatigue over the coming days is critical.

"In many places, access has been hindered by trees and debris, and we cannot reach remote areas. We have broken poles and lines down in multiple sites – mainly caused by fallen trees.

"At this stage, we cannot give you an accurate estimate of when power will be restored.

"Our priority is to repair the backbone of the network to get as many customers back on as quickly as possible, including townships, farms, community centres and cell towers."

6.10pm - The Secretary of Education has recommended that Auckland Schools close with the worst of the weather on the way.

The announcement comes after the Secretary of Education held a meeting with principals this afternoon.

According to APPA president Wendy Kofoed, most schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, with a review tomorrow as the weather picture becomes clearer.

5.56pm - Tauranga City Council has activated its Emergency Operations Center as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches the area.

The council is now actively monitoring the situation, saying they are ready to respond to any issues.

They are asking anyone who lives in areas prone to flooding, including the coast a harbourside, to "protect yourself and your property."

"Be prepared to self-evacuate to family and friends if needed in the first instance. If any evacuation of people is required, please follow all instructions from Bay of Plenty Civil Defence. Emergency shelters will be activated if required, and details will be provided," a spokesperson said.

"Links Avenue, Mount Maunganui, will be open to all traffic on Monday and Tuesday to assist with traffic flow around the Mount Maunganui area."

The council's supply of sandbags has been exhausted, saying they don't have any available tonight - an update on sandbags will be provided in the morning.

Kerbside rubbish collection will go ahead as usual.

5.47pm - The New Zealand Muslim Association has opened mosques across Auckland to be used as shelters.

They are located at Birkenhead Islamic Centre, Ponsonby Mosque, West Auckland Mosque, Kelston Mosque and Avondale Islamic Centre.

5.43pm - The Mayor of Auckland's Twitter account has released information relating to shelters and evacuations. It includes a list of all shelters in the city.

#CycloneGabrielle

CDCs & Shelter Update: 5pm Sunday



Take a note now of the CDC or shelter closest to you, before the worst weather arrives.



Note, the planned Shelter at Brown's Bay is now a full CDC at Stanmore Bay.



[Video issued at 4.40pm with identical information.]



(1/20) pic.twitter.com/MBNG7YgHzP — Mayor of Auckland (@MayorAuckland) February 12, 2023

5.32pm - FENZ crews have responded to 31 calls for help related to the weather between 6am and 4pm today.

Gavin Travers, national manager of the communications centres, said most of the calls were from Northland, but in the last hour, the number from Auckland and Coromandel has increased.

FENZ said most of the calls are related to the wind, with fallen trees damaging property and roofs lifting.

One call was from a man asking for help to stop his caravan from being blown over. At least two properties in Auckland have had trees fall on houses.

A fallen tree on Tui Glen Rd in Auckland's Birkenhead. (Source: Supplied)

"Fire and Emergency is reminding people to call 111 when life or personal safety is threatened. That includes when there is a fire, when people are trapped by floodwater, slips or fallen trees and when people need help to evacuate safely."

5.18pm - Countdown Kaikohe and Countdown Kerikeri will be closing early at 8pm tonight.

5.13pm - Kiwibank has announced its Auckland, Northland, Whitianga and Thames branches will be closed tomorrow.

Customers can still be supported by phone, mobile app and internet banking.

Due to #CycloneGabrielle our Auckland, Northland, Whitianga and Thames branches will be closed tomorrow 13th Feb. We can still support via phone, mobile app and internet banking. For more on branch hours: https://t.co/Yb9pEpZfdW. Sending aroha💚 — Kiwibank (@KiwibankNZ) February 12, 2023

5.10pm - Air New Zealand has given an update on flight cancellations.

"We began with KeriKeri and Whangārei. Now we have had a look at the forecast for tomorrow, and we won’t be able to operate from our Auckland hub from 5am tomorrow until midday on Tuesday."

Air NZ CEO Greg Foran. (Source: 1News)

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran said. That is for all planes, from turboprops to larger jets.

"We plan to get four of our international jets into Auckland tomorrow morning, but those will be diverted to Christchurch if needed."

He said it’s a "big impact" on our customers and will affect around 29,000 travellers on 509 flights.

5.06pm -

FINAL UPDATE 4:50PM, SUN 12 FEB

SH11 Paihia is now OPEN between Te Karuwha Pde and Kings Rd following the prior flooding. Please take care. ^SG https://t.co/3wLQ2lFOmq — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 12, 2023

5.02pm - All Auckland Council kerbside collections on Monday and Tuesday are cancelled, Auckland Council said.

There is no change to collections Wednesday to Friday.

People area urged to bring their bins/bags inside to keep them secure and avoid them being blown away.

4.57pm - SH11 is now open again between Te Karuwha Pde and Kings Rd after being closed by flooding.

4.53pm - The prime minister, deputy prime minister and transport minister visited Waka Kotahi's Auckland Transport Operations Centre today.

They were shown the Incident Management Team responding in real time to the cyclone's impacts.

The Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Transport Minister visited our Auckland Transport Operations Centre today. We showed them our Incident Management Team in action responding in real time to the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle across the transport network. pic.twitter.com/6BVUnavk0y — Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency news (@WakaKotahi_news) February 12, 2023

4.50pm - Hawke's Bay Civil Defence is asking communities in the region to prepare for the arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle as it hits the North Island.

The region is currently under an orange heavy rain warning and an orange strong wind warning.

Group Controller Edaan Lennan said Civil Defence has moved to a formal "monitoring" mode of operation, which will escalate to a "coordinating" mode on Monday.

"Hawke's Bay residents need to be prepared for heavy rain, strong winds and large waves," Edaan Lennan said.

"We were briefed by senior MetService meteorologists this morning, and their advice is that Gabrielle will be a significant event, especially in the northern and central parts of the North Island.

Civil Defence said the cyclone might bring power outages, road and transportation damage, and coastal inundation from swells in some areas.

4.43pm - Former All Black and West Auckland community leader Sir Micheal Jones said his community had come together as the storm approaches, saying they are ready for what comes.

"I think there were a lot of learning from what happened two weeks ago after the floods and we mobilised as a community.

"This has been a community response, it's been organic and we feel a lot more and better prepared."

He praised the efforts of local councils and the government for their support, saying it gives the community confidence that they are as prepared as possible for the cyclone.

Sir Micheal Jones, Eroni Clarke and Valeria Gascoigne adress media. (Source: 1News)

4.33pm - A state of emergency has been declared in Northland.

The emergency declaration was requested by Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Group Controller Graeme MacDonald and signed by CDEM Group chair Kelly Stratford.

"Declaring an emergency is a step under our legislation which allows the Civil Defence Controller and/or those to whom they delegate authority, access to emergency powers, granting authority to protect life and property in extraordinary emergency events," MacDonald said.

MacDonald said officials are unsure whether emergency powers will be necessary but decided to make the delcaration as a precaution.

4.30pm - MetService has released an image showing rainfall amounts forecasted over the next three days.

"The bulk of the rain is expected on Monday, then on Tuesday those rain areas spread down onto the South Island and reach the Chatham Islands," MetService said in a tweet.

Rainfall amounts over the next three days show that although things get going today, the bulk of the rain is expected on Monday, then on Tuesday those rain areas spread down onto the South Island and reach the Chatham Islandshttps://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/QVpyAn0tLC — MetService (@MetService) February 12, 2023

4.26pm - A Civil Defence emergency alert has been sent to phones across the Coromandel Peninsula.

"If you are in an area at risk of storm surge, flooding or slips, plan to and if at all possible evacuate to family and friends tonight," it reads.

"Have grab bags ready for everyone in your family. These should include essential short-term supplies such as medication, snacks, water, torches, pet food and baby formula."

4.24pm - Parts of western, northern and eastern Auckland have reported power outages.

Areas with reported outages in Auckland can be viewed on the Vector map.

Northland is also experiencing outages, with Northpower saying they currently have 17 unplanned electricity outages.

4.19pm - SH1 Brynderwyn Hills to Waipu will close overnight.

Heavy rain, with more forecasted, has raised concern about slips on the highway, which may close earlier if deemed unsafe.

Waka Kotahi crews will reassess the road in the morning to check if it is safe to open again.

4.12pm - The Auckland Primary Principals' Association has reportedly urged all primary schools to close tomorrow.

The Ministry of Education has left it up to the board of each individual school to decide if they'll close.

4.06pm - A waterspout that formed yesterday afternoon in Taranaki was captured on camera.

"My son and I were at the Ōpunakē cemetery when these amazing clouds started forming," said Samantha Smith, who filmed it.

3.59pm - Three additional Civil Defence Centres have been opened in Auckland, one in West Auckland and two on the North Shore.

These are The Trusts Arena on 65-67 Central Park Drive in Henderson, Stanmore Bay Pool and Leisure Centres on 159 Brightside Road in Stanmore Bay, and AUT Millennium on 17 Antares Place in Rosedale.

Civil Defence Centres are places to seek refuge from the storm if your life is in danger or your property is flooded.

3.46pm - Several roads in Whangārei have been closed or impacted by damage caused by the cyclone.

Kaka Street has been closed pre-emptively due to flooding, and Pipiwai Road and Taiharuru Road have been closed because of fallen trees.

Beach Road, High Street and Riverside Drive (by Memorial Drive) are impacted by flooding but are still passable.

Gomez Road, High Street, Kokopu Block Road, Matapouri Road, Moody Ave, Moody Ave, Russell Road and Wilkinson Ave are impacted by fallen trees but are still passable.

Commerce Street has recently been reopened.

"You may notice reduced water pressure due to power outages. If you haven't already, please fill some large bottles as an emergency supply," said Whangarei District Council

Whangārei's rubbish collection is on hold until further notice and rural transfer stations are closed until Tuesday.

3.40pm - The Auckland Harbour Bridge is now closed to all traffic.

"All bus services will hold their position at a safe place until further notice," Auckland Transport said in an alert.

"Please expect bus delays, detours and cancellations," AT said.

3.30pm - Hauraki Gulf Weather is reporting winds of 77 knots (143kmh) on either side of the Hauraki Gulf.

Either side of the Gulf now gusting up to around 77 knots. pic.twitter.com/S0lg2ztub6 — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@GulfHauraki) February 12, 2023

3.20pm - ITM Fishing Show host Matt Watson captured footage of big waves threatening his dream Bay of Islands home on Purerua Peninsula.

"You know how long it took me to get that lawn established, bye bye," he says as the ocean encroaches on his property.

3.17pm - Coromandel Civil Defence controller Garry Trowler is asking residents in at-risk areas to self-evacuate.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So everyone that lives in a low-lying coastal area or an area that has had prior flooding or lives on a hillside and need to check cracks, so everyone in a venerable position, we're asking them to self evacuate this evening in preparation for the cyclone which will be hitting hard from tonight onwards."

Trowler said the first place people should go if they need to self-evacuate is with family and friends. However, community centres will be available if they can't.

He said the approaching weather is expected to be the worst Coromandel has experienced since the late 1980s when Cyclone Bola hit the region.

Slips are expected throughout the region, and Trowler is advising residents to check their properties for cracks.

"If there are large cracks, then get out," he said.

The region's emergency services seem prepared for the oncoming storm, with Trowler saying a large contingent of FENZ, USAR and NZDF crews are arriving to help.

"By tonight, we are very confident we've got everything we need."

3.06pm - Waves in the north of the country are over 12 metres high, NIWA said.

NIWA has issued advice on potential coastal hazards caused by the cyclone, including erosion, large waves heading straight for the shore in Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay.

Coastal flooding and inundation is likely, NIWA said, providing a risk map.

#CycloneGabrielle: coastal flooding & inundation is likely!



Areas shaded in orange & yellow (🟠 & 🟡) indicate where the risk for coastal flooding & inundation is highest through early Tuesday.



This is especially the case in low-lying areas & around high tide. pic.twitter.com/HLjWklEiye — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 12, 2023

3.01pm - Trucks full of stocks have been loaded and dispatched to different supermarkets, Auckland Emergency Management said.

"Depending on the incoming weather, some stores may choose to adjust their closing and opening times."

People are advised to only buy what they need, with supermarkets confident their stock levels are sufficient to supply everyone.

2.50pm - Auckland Emergency Management has posted a twitter thread with advice for members of the disabled and older communities.

"Please contact your service providers and personal support systems if you need help.

"Make sure you have enough supplies of prescription medication to get you through the next week, and please contact your GP if you’re concerned about health issues.

"If you rely on electricity for medical devices, stay in touch with your health provider and your electricity provider and arrange a back-up power supply or contingency plan," it reads.

👨‍🦽🧓 A reminder to members of the disabled and older communities to make sure you have your plans for the next few days.



❗ Please call 0800 22 22 00 for urgent flooding issues and assistance, or 111 if your life is at risk. pic.twitter.com/dRkncG67ya — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 12, 2023

2.47pm - Watch dramatic footage of massive swells in the Far North here.

2.42pm - The prime minister, deputy prime minister and minister for Auckland have finished speaking to media this afternoon.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Seppuloni said the social services she's been speaking to were very well prepared in the last flooding event, and is considering how they can continue to support NGOs and the social support sector.

Minister for Auckland Michael Wood said it was really good to see the mayor and deputy mayor of Auckland fronting to media this afternoon.

"I think people at this time do want to know that central government and local government do have a plan, that we're working together and focused on everyone's safety," Wood said.

Hipkins wrapped up by urging again that everyone take the event seriously and prepare as much as they can.

2.37pm - "Minimise the traffic on the roads as much as much as possible," Hipkins advised.

"People can make their own decisions about [going into work], but if they're not in a position to work from home yes of course they can do that."

2.34pm - Chris Hipkins is addressing Aucklanders on the preparation for the incoming cyclone.

He said electricity suppliers will work very hard to reconnect power if it is cut and that individual school will be making decision on whether to stay open based on the guidance and their unique situations.

My main message to people across the country is to take the severe weather warning seriously... and make sure you're prepared. There's no reason for panic buying," Hipkins said.

"There will be a 24/7 transport response and one of those things will be making sure that the communication channels are open and people know exactly what's happening."

2.28pm - Watch the PM speak live from Auckland as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

2.27pm - An emergency alert has been sent out by Auckland Emergency Management.

"Aucklanders are asked to self-evacuate to high ground if they see rising flood water or if they feel unsafe," AEM wrote in an accompanying statement.

"The alert also directs Aucklanders not to travel unless necessary and to make an emergency plan for themselves and their homes.

The alert was delivered to cell phones in reach of selected mobile towers, intending to reach most Aucklanders, although some outside the warning area may also receive the alert.

2.23pm - SH11 Paihia, Northland is now closed between Te Kauwhata Pde and Kings Rd due to flooding. Waka Kotahi asks people to use an alternative route if possible.

2.13pm - The Chief High Court Judge and Chief District Court Judge have adjourned jury trials in Auckland and Whangārei until Wednesday.

The Chief High Court Judge and Chief District Court Judge have adjourned jury trials in Auckland and Whangārei until Wednesday 15 February, in response to Cyclone Gabriellehttps://t.co/RB3mUN9D6l pic.twitter.com/dT4A182Xl8 — Courts of New Zealand (@CourtsofNZ) February 12, 2023

1.57pm - Flight cancellations are ramping up, Auckland Airport says.

"In recent hours, three airlines have cancelled flights: Air New Zealand (multiple flights); Fiji Airways (today’s flight to Nadi); and American Airlines (tomorrow’s inbound and outbound flight from/to Dallas Fort Worth)," the airport said in a statement.

1.49pm - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to speak in the next several hours.

That briefing will be live-streamed on 1news.co.nz and the 1News app, and there will also be live updates on this page if you cannot listen in.

1.44pm - Auckland's mayor and emergency management officials have made another plea for people to prepare for the imminent arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle tomorrow.

Big waves at Browns Bay Beach on Auckland's North Shore. Sunday February 12. (Source: Supplied)

Deputy mayor Desley Simpson urged people to reach out if they needed help.

"You've still got time Auckland. Please prepare yourself," she said.

"There will be destruction from this cyclone."

Auckland Emergency Management duty controller Rachel Kelleher has warned people against panic-buying as photos have emerged of long lines at supermarkets.

"I want to assure you that supermarkets will continue to remain open," she said.

"They're well-stocked."

But she said individual stores might close due to flood damage and that people should still keep several days worth of food - if they're in an area vulnerable to the weather.

MetService's region meteorologist Georgina Griffith said the worst of the weather was still to come for Auckland.

She said that the cyclone would be a "longer event" than last month's flooding.

Auckland Emergency Management's Rachel Kelleher speaks at a briefing. (Source: 1News)

"This time, the wind is the initial variable of concern. Wind first and then heavy rain on Monday.

"Be vigilant. We don’t need out-of-the-park numbers to cause heavy impacts and for things to fall over."

Mayor Wayne Brown said authorities are more prepared to respond as compared to the floods two weeks ago.

"This time we've got a lot more warning and we are better prepared," he said.

"Aucklanders are strong and resilient and we will get through this. Stay safe. Kia kaha."

The mayor said it had been "intense" work in the past several days getting ready for Cyclone Gabrielle and that he had been helping collect rubbish.

Kerbside rubbish collection alongside flood-damaged property collection will be stopped on Monday and Tuesday in Auckland, Kelleher said.

She added that anybody going to a Civil Defence Centre or shelter could take pets as long as they were in a container or on a leash.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Vaughan Mackereth said they were bringing in specialist crews, medics, engineers, search and rescue and more.

"People can be confident there are sufficient firefighters," he said at the briefing.

Kelleher said 286 properties have been red-stickered so far from the earlier floods.

Traffic on Auckland's Harbour Bridge. (Source: 1News)

A photo from earlier shows traffic building on the approach to Auckland's Harbour Bridge. Authorities have introduced speed restrictions and are warning of potential closures if winds become too severe.

1.02pm - A man has died after being hit by a truck on State Highway 23 about halfway between Raglan and Whatawhata, police said in a statement.

"It happened near the intersection with Cogswell Road shortly before 8am today.

"The man was directing traffic on the highway, which was already closed due to previous weather events, when a truck working nearby struck and killed him.

"Support is being given to workers who were on site.

"The circumstances of the crash are being investigated."

12.40pm - Auckland Emergency Management is warning people that bags are running low at sandbagging stations across the city: "There's still enough sand but bags are running low currently so please bring your own bags."

12.35pm - We're expecting a media briefing from Auckland Emergency Management at 1pm. That briefing will be live-streamed on 1news.co.nz, and there will also be live updates on this page if you cannot listen in.

12.31pm - Air New Zealand has warned travellers of more cancelled flights over the next few days.

"For the safety of our staff and customers, international arrivals and departures from tomorrow morning through till midday Tuesday will be extremely limited," Safety Officer Captain David Morgan said.

"We've cancelled five long-haul international arrivals into Auckland tomorrow as well [as] departures. New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Singapore arrivals are operating as normal but may be required to divert to another New Zealand port.

"All Tasman and Pacific Island flights tomorrow have also been cancelled.

"In addition, all flights to, from or through Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo are cancelled through till midday Tuesday," Morgan said.

11.56am - Videos posted on Twitter show heavy rain and wind in parts of Northland.

Langs Beach - currently the diversion for traffic heading south from Northland. 10ft due tomorrow and it’s already near the road. #CycloneGabriel #northland pic.twitter.com/5FH5RVEnTa — Stace (@stacehollis) February 11, 2023

House hasn’t blown away (yet) but she’s being very noisy (recorded inside 😬) #CycloneGabrielle pic.twitter.com/RaNfzZ44KQ — Kirsten (@eliterate) February 11, 2023

11.40am - Surf Life Saving is warning people to stay away from the water in the next few days due to the incoming cyclone.

Northern Region lifesaving operations manager James Lea says that swells in the past have reached up to seven metres in height.

"Clubs in the region will be operating observational patrols only from Sunday, and this would remain the case until the cyclone had passed, expected to be Wednesday.

“We want people to stay away from our beaches and coastlines if possible. The conditions are going to be extremely dangerous on both the east and west coasts of Auckland and Northland.

“To be clear, it is not safe to visit the beach while we are experiencing severe weather conditions, and the coastline should be avoided until the weather clears.”

11.25am - Fire and Emergency tells 1News that it has primarily received calls for help from the Kerikeri area in Northland. It has received reports that some properties are damaged while trees have blocked some local roads.

10.58am - We're receiving reports of property damage from the first signs of Cyclone Gabrielle in the Far North. On its website, electricity supplier Top Energy says there are around 1500 customers in areas currently affected by outages.

Outages in the Far North on Sunday February 12. (Source: Supplied)

"The storm is really starting to hit the region now, and conditions are becoming hazardous," the supplier said on Facebook.

"Our teams are still working to resolve power outages, but their safety is of the utmost importance and at some point, it may be necessary to stand them down."

Meanwhile, Northpower reports eight power outages in the areas they're responsible for.

Power outages in Northland on Sunday, February 12th. (Source: Supplied)

10.16am - MetService has upgraded its forecasts for Auckland and Northland to red warnings. They are the forecaster's highest level of weather alerts.

🔺 Severe Weather Update 🔺



A number of our warnings have been upgraded to Red and more areas added as #CycloneGabrielle moves southwards in the coming days.



This is not a system to ignore, the worst is yet to come.



More details here: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/7idYieQWVq — MetService (@MetService) February 11, 2023

"Red Warnings for Heavy Rain are in force for Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay," the forecaster says. "Red Warnings for Strong Winds are in force for Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula."

For Auckland, including Great Barrier Island

Period: 42hrs from 10am today, 12 February - 4am Tuesday, 14 February

Forecast: Expect 150 to 200 mm of rain, but 200 to 250 mm of rain from the Whangaparaoa Peninsula northwards, with the heaviest rain likely on Monday. Peak intensities of 10 to 15 mm/h, but 25 to 40 mm/h possible Monday afternoon and evening.

🌧️This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities. — Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) (@AucklandCDEM) February 11, 2023

For Northland

Period: 38hrs from 10am today, 12 February - midnight Monday, 13 February

Forecast: Expect 200-300 mm of rain south of about Kaeo, with 100-180mm of rain elsewhere. Peak intensities of 10 to 15 mm/h, but 20 to 30 mm/h in the south and east during Monday. Note, a further heavy rain likely for western parts of Northland into Tuesday morning.

For Coromandel Peninsula

Period: 47hrs from 10am today, 12 February - 9am Tuesday, 14 February

Forecast: Expect 300 to 400 mm of rain about the ranges, and 150 to 250 mm elsewhere, with the heaviest rain likely on Monday. Peak intensities of 10 to 15 mm/h, but 25 to 45 mm/h about the ranges Monday afternoon and evening.

Area: Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay

Period: 39hrs from 3pm today, 12 February - 6am Tuesday, 14 February

Forecast: Expect 300 to 450 mm of rain inland and 200 to 250 mm of rain about the coast. The heaviest rain is likely on Monday. Peak intensities of 10 to 15 mm/h, but 25 to 40 mm/h during Monday afternoon and evening.

Summary

Civil Defence authorities across the upper North Island are urging people to prepare for imminent bad weather — including heavy rain and strong winds. People are urged to clear gutters and drains, review evacuation plans, and tie down loose outdoor items.

As expected, MetService has reclassified Cyclone Gabrielle as a subtropical low at 7am this morning — from being a tropical cyclone: "The system remains as a deep low, with storm force winds close to the centre and gale force winds extending to about 644km."

#CycloneGabrielle is sitting very close to Norfolk Island but the wind and rain is starting to spread across NZ from the north.



💨 Cape Reinga recorded a 133km/h gust around 6am



🌧 20-40mm of rain fell overnight with 10mm/hr recorded at some stations



Plenty of weather to come! pic.twitter.com/RV2GSqLxSW — MetService (@MetService) February 11, 2023

Find more information about preparing for a cyclone

Warnings and watches arising from the cyclone have been issued for most of the New Zealand population.

Many existing orange warnings may be upgraded to red warnings — MetService's highest weather alert — when the forecaster believes people must act immediately to protect themselves and their property.

READ MORE: Red warnings issued for parts of North Island - latest MetService alerts

"Reserved for only the most extreme weather events, such the severe weather resulting from ex-tropical cyclones, where significant impact and disruption is expected."

Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning people in the upper North Island to stop non-essential travel. Some flights have been cancelled — with Air New Zealand and Jetstar urging customers to use flexibility policies as part of their tickets.

"All turboprop flights to, from or through Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga from midday Sunday through to midday Monday are cancelled," the airline said yesterday.

Auckland

There are 24 shelter locations that will be opened if necessary in Auckland.

READ MORE: 'Very strong winds' expected in Auckland, 24 shelters prepped

Transport authorities are warning Aucklanders that the Harbour Bridge will "likely" close today. Auckland Transport (AT) is urging people to avoid known flooding hotspots.

Cyclone Gabrielle

Important Messages

Sunday 12 February

5.00 am

Please watch carefully pic.twitter.com/tbvVOZFzJN — Mayor of Auckland (@MayorAuckland) February 11, 2023

"Specific areas to avoid should flooding occur are the Wairau Valley, Tamaki Drive, Fanshawe St around Victoria Park and Fred Thomas Drive," the agency said.

READ MORE: Auckland sandbag stations run out of bags, new station in Māngere

Other known locations are available on the agency's website. AT is also warning that trains will stop running when winds exceed 100km/h and that ferries will be running reduced services.

Coromandel

Coromandel residents who live in areas prone to flooding are being asked to "seriously consider" evacuation as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches the region.

In a video address last night, Civil Defence encouraged residents of Otama, Brophy's Beach, Buffalo Beach, Flaxmill Bay/Front Beach, Cooks Beach, Tairua, Pāuanui and Whangamatā to "seriously consider preparing to evacuate".

"We now come to a situation regarding preparation, we need you to take this seriously and consider self-evacuation."

READ MORE: Coromandel residents asked to 'seriously consider' evacuation