Coromandel residents asked to 'seriously consider' self-evacuation

Coromandel residents who live in areas prone to flooding are being asked to "seriously consider" self-evacuation as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches the region.

Coromandel Peninsula is currently under a red warning for heavy rain, which authorities say prompted them to make the request.

The region is likely to get winds up to 140km/h on Sunday afternoon, instead of Monday as previously thought.

In a video address Civil Defence and FENZ encouraged residents of Otama, Brophy's Beach, Buffalo Beach, Flaxmill Bay/Front Beach, Cooks Beach, Tairua, Pāuanui and Whangamatā to "seriously consider preparing to evacuate".

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you are in one of those eight communities, we would like you to go back and review that," Civil Defence controller Garry Towler said.

"We now come to a situation regarding preparation, we need you to take this seriously and consider self-evacuation."

Authorities say the reason for the advisory is that emergency services are expected to be inundated with calls and might not be able to arrive in time.

"This could happen in the darkness, night, which will emphasise the issues — so what we'd like to do is take it seriously, think about your evacuations, make a plan," FENZ Group Controller Shane Bromley said.

"Take your medication, take food, take whatever you need now before we have to come and try to evacuate you."