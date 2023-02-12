Cyclone Gabrielle: Red warnings issued for parts of North Island

Forecasters say the first weather impacts of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle have hit parts of Northland overnight.

Overnight, MetService updated its track of the cyclone at about 1am.

"Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is moving southeast and will pass very close to Norfolk Island Saturday night, the agency said.

Cyclone Gabrielle track as of 1am last night. (Source: MetService)

"Gabrielle should lose its tropical cyclone status on Sunday as it continues moving southeast towards the upper North Island. However, it will remain a very deep low."

It comes as MetService upgraded the Coromandel Peninsula and northern Gisborne to a red heavy rain warning.

Meanwhile, an orange warning is in place for much of the upper North Island alongside strong wind warnings. The forecaster said it expects to see more significant impacts from the cyclone start from today.

Tropical #CycloneGabrielle will likely break mean sea level pressure records near and/or in New Zealand!



ECMWF (left) predicts a minimum central pressure of 961 hPa early Tuesday.



The ERA5 [1959-2022] record minimum (right) near the track area is around 970 hPa.@Jamienzherald pic.twitter.com/xF4BCncfJO — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) February 11, 2023

They will begin in the north and spread south to other parts of northern and central New Zealand.

"This is expected to be a widespread and significant weather event," MetService warned.

"Significant heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are forecast for many parts of northern and central New Zealand."

Raft of severe weather warnings, watches issued

Red heavy rain warnings are now in place for Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay.

"The amount of rain forecast for the Coromandel Peninsula and northern Gisborne is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding," MetService said.

"Slips and floodwaters are likely to damage roads, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities. Power outages are also very likely."

The warning for the Coromandel Peninsula is in place from 3am today to 3am on Tuesday.

People can expect 300 to 400mm of rain about the ranges and 150 to 250mm elsewhere. The most rainfall is forecast on Monday, with 200 to 300mm is expected about the ranges.

An orange strong wind warning is also in place for Coromandel Peninsula from 3pm tomorrow to 9am on Tuesday. Gusts could reach 120 to 130km/h or possibly higher from Monday, depending on the cyclone's track.

Meanwhile, the red heavy rain warning is in place for Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay from 3pm tomorrow until 6am on Tuesday. People can expect 300 to 400mm of rain. The most rainfall is once again expected on Monday, with 200 to 300mm of rain expected.

For Gisborne from Tolaga Bay southwards, however, an orange heavy rain warning is in place from 9am on Monday to 9am on Tuesday. MetService said 100 to 150mm of rain can be expected.

Gisborne, along with Waikato, Waitomo, Bay of Plenty, Taupō and Taihape, are under an orange strong wind warning from 9am on Monday to 9am on Tuesday. MetService said the strongest period of winds is expected on Monday afternoon to overnight on Monday. It warned some regions may be upgraded to a red warning in the coming days.

Severe Weather Update:



The latest updates include:



🟠 💨 All of Auckland upgraded to a Strong Wind Warning.



🟠💨 Strong Wind Warning across Central North Island



🟡🌧Heavy Rain Watch issued for the Bay of Plenty and eastern Taupō.



Full details https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 — MetService (@MetService) February 11, 2023

Meanwhile, orange heavy rain warnings are in place for Northland, north Auckland and Hawke's Bay.

For Northland, the warning extends until midnight Monday, with MetService expecting 100 to 150mm of rain to fall.

For Auckland and Great Barrier Island, the warning is in place from 3am tomorrow to 3am on Tuesday. MetService said people can expect 150 to 250mm of rain, with the heaviest falls likely on Monday.

The forecaster also said the warning could be upgraded to a red one.

An orange strong wind warning is also in place for Auckland from Whangaparāoa southwards from 4pm tomorrow to 9pm on Tuesday. Gusts could reach 120 to 130km/h.

Northland, Auckland north of Whangaparāoa and Great Barrier Island are under the same watch from 7am tomorrow to 9pm on Tuesday. Gusts could again reach 120 to 130km/h.

Hawke's Bay is also under the orange heavy rain warning but from 10am on Monday to 10am on Tuesday. MetService said people can expect 100 to 150mm of rain outside of the ranges.

The region, along with Wairarapa, Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua, Kapiti Coast, Wellington, Marlborough, Nelson and part of Buller are under a strong wind watch from 6pm on Monday to 6pm on Tuesday.

The Wairarapa is under a heavy rain watch from noon on Monday to noon on Tuesday. An orange heavy swell warning is in place from Turakirae Head to Mataikona from 9am on Tuesday to 6am on Thursday.

Joining the Wairarapa under this watch is Bay of Plenty and eastern Taupō but from 10am on to 9am on Tuesday.

MetService warned some of the orange heavy rain and wind warnings could be upgraded to red in the coming days.

People can keep to up date with the latest forecasts on the MetService website.