Watch: Massive swells in Far North whipped up by Cyclone Gabrielle

Massive swells whipped up by Cyclone Gabrielle have seen lines of big waves pummelling Far North beaches today.

Footage taken at Puheke Beach shows the huge waves coming in from a clifftop above.

Howling winds accompany Mother Nature's show of force, with the grass on top of the cliff also being buffeted by the wind.

ITM Fishing Show host Matt Watson also took footage of big waves threatening his dream Bay of Islands home on Purerua Peninsula.

"You know how long it took me to get that lawn established, bye bye," he says as the ocean encroaches on his property.

It comes as an emergency alert was sent out for Auckland this afternoon as the cyclone's outer bands begin to affect the upper North Island.

Big waves at Browns Bay Beach on Auckland's North Shore. Sunday February 12. (Source: Supplied)

Red rain and wind warnings are in place for much of the North Island including Auckland.

Traffic on Auckland's Harbour Bridge. (Source: 1News)

