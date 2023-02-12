New Zealand
1News

Watch: Massive swells in Far North whipped up by Cyclone Gabrielle

3:24pm

Massive swells whipped up by Cyclone Gabrielle have seen lines of big waves pummelling Far North beaches today.

Footage taken at Puheke Beach shows the huge waves coming in from a clifftop above.

Howling winds accompany Mother Nature's show of force, with the grass on top of the cliff also being buffeted by the wind.

ITM Fishing Show host Matt Watson also took footage of big waves threatening his dream Bay of Islands home on Purerua Peninsula.

"You know how long it took me to get that lawn established, bye bye," he says as the ocean encroaches on his property.

It comes as an emergency alert was sent out for Auckland this afternoon as the cyclone's outer bands begin to affect the upper North Island.

Big waves at Browns Bay Beach on Auckland's North Shore. Sunday February 12.

Big waves at Browns Bay Beach on Auckland's North Shore. Sunday February 12. (Source: Supplied)

Red rain and wind warnings are in place for much of the North Island including Auckland.

Traffic on Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

Traffic on Auckland's Harbour Bridge. (Source: 1News)

Click here to follow 1News' live updates of Cyclone Gabrielle.

New ZealandNorthlandWeather News

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Live: Auckland schools advised to close as cyclone impacts transport

0:22

Live: Auckland schools advised to close as cyclone impacts transport

32 mins ago

Nearly a third of cruise ships entering NZ fail biosecurity rules

2:00

Nearly a third of cruise ships entering NZ fail biosecurity rules

5:04pm

Turkey's 'disaster of the century' tops 28,000 dead

Turkey's 'disaster of the century' tops 28,000 dead

4:01pm

Minister defends fuel tax cuts amid climate change-fuelled weather

1:46

Minister defends fuel tax cuts amid climate change-fuelled weather

3:24pm

Watch: Massive swells in Far North whipped up by Cyclone Gabrielle

0:37

Watch: Massive swells in Far North whipped up by Cyclone Gabrielle

3:05pm

Where are the Parliament protesters one year on?

Where are the Parliament protesters one year on?
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Live: Auckland schools advised to close as cyclone impacts transport

Full video: PM speaks from Auckland as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches

Full video: Auckland Civil Defence gives update as Cyclone Gabrielle nears

Cyclone Gabrielle: Auckland Minister says he trusts Wayne Brown