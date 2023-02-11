Cyclone Gabrielle: 'Very strong winds' expected in Auckland

Auckland Civil Defence officials are urgently preparing for Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle with 24 emergency shelters being prepped in case they're needed.

At a briefing at 1pm today, Auckland's deputy mayor Desley Simpson said kerbside collection of flood-damaged property is ending soon.

Simpson said a more detailed forecast would be expected tomorrow but that forecasters had told emergency management that Auckland would experience different weather impact as compared to two weeks ago.

"The advice that we are receiving is that this event will differ from what we experienced two weeks ago," she said at a live-streamed briefing.

Desley Simpson speaks at Auckland Emergency Management briefing. (Source: Auckland Council)

"We need to prepare for very strong winds and coastal surges. We ask again, that you ensure your things are tied down at home, secured and or put away."

Simpson continued: "Please. Do not put any more flood-damaged items out."

She said all flood-damaged property should be secured from strong winds until collections can resume.

Authorities say there are two types of emergency facilities that will be available during the stormy weather: Civil Defence Centres and shelters.

But duty controller Adam Maggs urged people should shelter at home if they can.

"If your life is in danger, however, or your home is flooded, then you can take refuge in a Civil Defence Centre or shelter."

A bus stop shelter displays a cyclone warning on Auckland's Queen Street. (Source: 1News)

He said sites had been "carefully chosen" for their vulnerability and resilience characteristics. Only one Civil Defence Centre is currently open in Henderson.

Shelters provide a place to be safe while the worst of the weather passes, but aren't equipped for longer stays. Blankets and hot drinks will be available, officials said.

"Pets are welcome, but dogs must be on a leash and, if possible, muzzled. You may be asked to keep your dog in your car. Cats in a cage or carrier if possible, please."

Full video: Auckland's deputy mayor gives update ahead of cyclone

Meanwhile, Civil Defence Centres are equipped to provide people with a safe place to eat, sleep and access essential support services.

Satellite image of tropical cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: NIWA)

Half of the listed centres are classified as centres, while others are classified as shelters only. A full list of centres can be found at the bottom of this page.

MetService says that the Auckland region can expect to feel the first effects of Cyclone Gabrielle from tomorrow night — with the most severe weather impacts expected on Monday and Tuesday.

In our largest city, Emergency Management duty controller Rachel Kelleher says that Aucklanders must use the dry day ahead to prepare for the cyclone.

"Now is not the time to be complacent. We still have sufficient time to prepare, and we ask that people use this time wisely and calmly," she said.

"With strong winds expected, we ask that people ensure things are tied down and put away — from outdoor furniture to trampolines."

"Clean out your spouting and check for loose roofing iron and tiles — fasten it down before the storm.

"Check in with whānau, friends and neighbours and see who needs a hand If you can, please take any flood-damaged items to one of our 15 drop off facilities before Sunday and refrain from putting any additional items out on the kerb for collection."

Officials are asking Aucklanders, who own drains on or around private property, to have them clear of any debris before tomorrow evening.

Find the full list of evacuation shelters on Auckland Civil Defence's website