Harrison hopes bikini break inspires more beach volleyballers

The New Zealand Beach Volleyball Tour gets underway tomorrow at Nelson's Tahunanui Beach and two athletes will be standing out from the rest.

Dual international Anna Harrison is teaming up with teenager Holly Isherwood but the pair won’t wear bikinis when they compete.

The 39-year-old will instead wear colourful sports gear this season and so will her 17-year-old partner.

“I'm comfortable, but it's sort of like, we don't have to - I think there's a great message in you can choose,” Harrison told 1News.

“Beach volleyball is about ball control – it helps to have a bit of hops as well – but ball control, so anybody can play, shape or size, and if you're not into wearing a bikini then you don't have to.”

This weekend's tournament will be just their third together and while there might be a bit to work out on the sand, they're on the same page when it comes to attire.

“The bikini message has been something I've been wanting to get out but I'm quite young and no one will really look at me as inspirational,” Isherwood said.

“But coming from her, it's good to be by her side and supporting the message.”

In 2012 the International Volleyball Federation made bikinis optional but it's still the norm at the elite level.

“I will wear one again but for this season I'm not just to be consistent with the message that you don't have to,” Harrison said.

“My hope is players will adopt more days when they won't, just so it becomes more normal to see other attire, so that it opens up the platform for anybody to come and play.”