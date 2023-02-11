Kiwis urged to prepare as NZ braces for Cyclone Gabrielle

Authorities are urging New Zealanders to prepare for Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle as the significant weather system moves closer to the country.

MetService says it will issue "official severe weather forecasts" by 11am today.

There remains uncertainty about the precise path the cyclone's centre will take - with forecasters warning that paths don't represent the full extent of severe weather.

#TropicalCycloneGabrielle is currently a Category 3 tropical cyclone, and is expected to move southeast past Norfolk Island Saturday evening, before heading towards northern New Zealand. — MetService (@MetService) February 10, 2023

Nearly all of the North Island has been issued with weather watches ahead of the expected arrival of the tropical cyclone in the coming days.

Find the latest weather watches and warnings from MetService here

Overnight, the category-three cyclone moved into New Zealand's area of responsibility for advisories and warnings. Gabrielle is expected to make landfall on Sunday.

This animation shows #CycloneGabrielle's forecast rain & air pressure as it tracks southward, from @niwa_nz's latest regional modelling...



The cyclone's outer rain bands will begin affecting Northland, Auckland & the Coromandel Peninsula on Saturday night & Sunday. pic.twitter.com/AC4lCIj7Bf — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 10, 2023

A state of emergency remains declared for Auckland and the Thames-Coromandel regions. The declaration gives additional powers for emergency relief work.

In our largest city, Civil Defence duty controller Rachel Kelleher says that Aucklanders must use the dry day ahead to prepare for the cyclone.

"Now is not the time to be complacent. We still have sufficient time to prepare, and we ask that people use this time wisely and calmly," she said.

Here’s a forecast map for storm surge early on Tuesday morning. Storm surge is the overall level the sea will rise above normal. 🛳



This does NOT factor in waves, which will also be very large on top of this 🌊 pic.twitter.com/MM6JqFP0Mi — MetService (@MetService) February 10, 2023

"With strong winds expected, we ask that people ensure things are tied down and put away – from outdoor furniture to trampolines."

MetService says that the Auckland region can expect to feel the first effects of Cyclone Gabrielle from Sunday night, with the most severe weather impacts expected on Monday and Tuesday.

Any rain over 6mm per hour is classed as heavy.



Our warning criteria is 100mm in 24 hours over a widespread area.



24 hours of steady heavy rain gives 144mm.



Gabrielle is expected to bring 24 hour rain totals of 300mm or more to some areas.



Details at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/ngtyRCGjdH — MetService (@MetService) February 10, 2023

Three sandbagging stations have been set up by authorities in the Auckland region. The locations of these can be found on the Auckland Emergency Management website.

The impacts of the cyclone are expected to be felt across the North Island. Preparations are being made by emergency authorities and essential services.

Countdown said that it was stocking up stores more than usual ahead of the cyclone.

"We’re working closely with our supply partners and have hundreds of trucks on the road with early loads heading to our more isolated stores so they have plenty of stock ahead of the Cyclone making landfall, and we’re also prioritising sending extra essentials to all of our upper North Island stores," the company said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Air New Zealand said it was considering flying planes to safety - out of areas with intense weather in the coming days.

Passengers on Air New Zealand have been urged to delay non-urgent travel on routes that could be disrupted by the incoming cyclone.

"The good news is unlike what we faced a couple of weeks ago, we've got time to prepare for it and that's what we're trying to do now, is get everything in place," chief executive Greg Foran told RNZ yesterday.

The update comes as Gabrielle's track has shifted slightly east in recent modelling - but authorities have warned that still means severe weather is likely in areas with warnings.

Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty said yesterday that the Government was urging New Zealanders to prepare for the storm.

Live: Track the latest position of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle

He said people in affected areas should have grab bags, in case they need to evacuate. These should include short-term essential supplies such as medications, snacks, water, torches, pet food, and baby formula - if needed.

Power cuts could affect EFTPOS and ATM machines, so people are being urged to have some cash at home, or food and water to last three days,

“We’re using the next few days to get ready, and with clear weather today and Saturday is a good time to make sure you and your family are prepared."

McAnulty told RNZ that people around and near affected areas should cancel non-essential travel - including air travel.

"We would urge people, despite the inconvenience this would naturally cause, to heed that advice, because it is not given lightly," he said.

"We are taking this very seriously. Depending on how this tracks it could be quite severe and we're just asking people to take it seriously."