Cyclone Gabrielle: Red rain warning for Coromandel, northern Gisborne

MetService has upgraded Coromandel Peninsula and northern Gisborne to a red heavy rain warning as Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle nears the country.

The forecaster said it expects to see impacts from the cyclone start from tomorrow. They will begin in the north and spread south to other parts of northern and central New Zealand.

"This is expected to be a widespread and significant weather event," MetService warned.

"Significant heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are forecast for many parts of northern and central New Zealand."

Raft of severe weather warnings, watches issued

ADVERTISEMENT

Red heavy rain warnings are now in place for Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay.

"The amount of rain forecast for the Coromandel Peninsula and northern Gisborne is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding," MetService said.

"Slips and floodwaters are likely to damage roads, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities. Power outages are also very likely."

The warning for the Coromandel Peninsula is in place from 3am tomorrow to 3am on Tuesday.

People can expect 300 to 400mm of rain about the ranges and 150 to 250mm elsewhere. The most rainfall is forecast on Monday, with 200 to 300mm is expected about the ranges.

An orange strong wind warning is also in place for Coromandel Peninsula from 3pm tomorrow to 9am on Tuesday. Gusts could reach 120 to 130km/h or possibly higher from Monday, depending on the cyclone's track.

Meanwhile, the red heavy rain warning is in place for Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay from 3pm tomorrow until 6am on Tuesday. People can expect 300 to 400mm of rain. The most rainfall is once again expected on Monday, with 200 to 300mm of rain expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Gisborne from Tolaga Bay southwards, however, an orange heavy rain warning is in place from 9am on Monday to 9am on Tuesday. MetService said 100 to 150mm of rain can be expected.

Gisborne, along with Waikato, Waitomo, Bay of Plenty, Taupō and Taihape, are under a strong wind watch from midnight Sunday to noon on Tuesday. MetService said the duration and strength of the wind is depending on the cyclone's track.

Heavy rain can have varied impacts depending on the intensity & where it falls.



This animation runs through a few common issues we see crop up at each tier of our colour coded warning system.



If heavy rain is heading your way check https://t.co/2qimwA1JFg for preparation tips! pic.twitter.com/PzAMSxmtGk — MetService (@MetService) February 10, 2023

Meanwhile, orange heavy rain warnings are in place for Northland, north Auckland and Hawke's Bay.

For Northland, the warning extends from 9pm tonight to 9pm tomorrow, with MetService expecting 100 to 150mm of rain to fall in the east and 50 to 70mm elsewhere.

For Auckland north of Whangaparāoa and including Great Barrier Island, a warning is in place from 3am to 10pm tomorrow. Rainfall amounts vary considerably depending on the cyclone's path. Auckland from Whangaparāoa southwards is under a heavy rain watch from 6am tomorrow to noon on Tuesday.

MetService said the warning period could be extended in future updates and could also be upgraded to a red warning.

ADVERTISEMENT

An orange strong wind warning is also in place for Northland, Auckland north of Whangaparāoa and Great Barrier Island from 7am tomorrow to 9pm on Tuesday. Depending on the cyclone's track, gusts could reach 120 to 130km/h.

Hawke's Bay is also under the orange heavy rain warning but from noon on Monday to noon on Tuesday. It said people can expect 200 to 300mm of rain in the ranges and 100 to 150mm elsewhere.

The region is also under a strong wind watch from 6pm on Monday to 6pm on Tuesday. Once again, the duration and strength of the wind is dependent on Cyclone Gabrielle's track.

Wairarapa, Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua, Kapiti Coast, Wellington, Marlborough, Nelson and part of Buller are also under the same watch.

The Wairarapa is also under a heavy rain watch from noon on Monday to noon on Tuesday. An orange heavy swell warning is in place from Turakirae Head to Mataikona from 9am on Tuesday to 6am on Thursday.

For the heavy rain and strong wind watches, MetService warns they "could be upgraded to an orange or possibly red warning in the coming days".

People can keep to up date with the latest forecasts on the MetService website.