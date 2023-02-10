People remain in red-stickered South Akl homes - advocate

New Zealand
Two weeks after severe weather brought flooding to Tāmaki Makaurau, the recovery work is still ongoing in many parts of the city, including the south.

It comes as the North Island braces for the potential impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Community advocate Dave Letele told Breakfast this morning that "the need is going to be long term" and "it's been tough, but at the same time... it's community and business working together for the community, to help people".

"The immediate need obviously was the food and that supply, but now it's housing," he said.

"You've got a lot of overcrowding now and then you've got people still staying in red-stickered and yellow-stickered homes.

"A lot of the families are too shy to reach out and ask for help, and they're just staying there."

More aren't coming forward because they feel others are worse off, don't have internet access, or face language barriers, Letele said.

And "especially in Māngere, they're just tired of having their door knocked on by the system, being promised help and then it never coming", he added.

'Just praying' ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle

Asked about the potential severe weather on the way from Sunday, Letele said: "We're just praying that it doesn't hit us.

"Biggest concern is that we're already struggling, but you know, I think we're a lot more prepared for this time.

"I just encourage people to go and check out the Civil Defence website and stay on top of what's happening.

"And please don't be shy to ask for help, that's what we're all there for."

