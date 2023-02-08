Akl flooding: Govt activates temporary accommodation support

The Government has activated its Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) to help flood-affected Aucklanders in need.

The TAS "assists households affected by a natural disaster to find safe, secure and accessible temporary accommodation while their home is repaired or rebuilt", its website explains.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said: "The team will work with every household in the Auckland region who needs their service, to connect them with available accommodation."

Woods said a clearer picture of the level of need will emerge in the coming weeks, "however, the level of damage and displacement indicates that TAS support is needed in the Auckland region".

"TAS's Matching and Placement Team is contacting those in Civil Defence emergency accommodation to understand their needs and find them a suitable accommodation," she added.

People are urged to register on the TAS website, email aucklandfloodtempaccom@mbie.govt.nz or call 0508 754 163 for support.

"I would also urge tenants and landlords of rental properties to visit www.tenancy.govt.nz to familiarise themselves with their tenancy rights and obligations following an event like this," Woods added.