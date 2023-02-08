Politics
1News

Akl flooding: Govt activates temporary accommodation support

10:58am
A flood-damaged home in Henderson.

A flood-damaged home in Henderson. (Source: 1News)

The Government has activated its Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) to help flood-affected Aucklanders in need.

The TAS "assists households affected by a natural disaster to find safe, secure and accessible temporary accommodation while their home is repaired or rebuilt", its website explains.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said: "The team will work with every household in the Auckland region who needs their service, to connect them with available accommodation."

Woods said a clearer picture of the level of need will emerge in the coming weeks, "however, the level of damage and displacement indicates that TAS support is needed in the Auckland region".

"TAS's Matching and Placement Team is contacting those in Civil Defence emergency accommodation to understand their needs and find them a suitable accommodation," she added.

People are urged to register on the TAS website, email aucklandfloodtempaccom@mbie.govt.nz or call 0508 754 163 for support.

"I would also urge tenants and landlords of rental properties to visit www.tenancy.govt.nz to familiarise themselves with their tenancy rights and obligations following an event like this," Woods added.

New ZealandPoliticsAucklandWeather NewsProperty

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

LIVE

Full video: Police, customs, NZDF on massive cocaine haul

Full video: Police, customs, NZDF on massive cocaine haul

15 mins ago

BREAKING

Half a billion dollars worth of cocaine found adrift in Pacific Ocean

Half a billion dollars worth of cocaine found adrift in Pacific Ocean

55 mins ago

Lethal punch in hot chips brawl 'lawful' defence, jury told

1:28

Lethal punch in hot chips brawl 'lawful' defence, jury told

56 mins ago

Aussies look to make 501 deportation laws tougher

2:10

Aussies look to make 501 deportation laws tougher

12:31pm

Navy releases first photos of Chinese balloon recovery

0:21

Navy releases first photos of Chinese balloon recovery

12:21pm

Lydia Ko changes caddie - again - for new LPGA season

Lydia Ko changes caddie - again - for new LPGA season
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Tropical cyclone 'likely' to impact North Island - MetService

Govt to announce refocus of policies under Hipkins today

Unaffordable housing putting refugees into 'hardship'