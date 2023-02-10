New Zealand
Hamilton man sought after evading, allegedly shooting at police

11 mins ago
Suntahna Kruz Pu.

Suntahna Kruz Pu. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are searching for Hamilton man Suntahna Kruz Pu, who has a number of warrants for his arrest, including one for allegedly shooting at police.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Pu if they see him.

Pu has been evading police after he failed to appear in the Hamilton District Court on February 1, police said.

He was due to appear alongside a 33-year-old woman on charges of using a firearm against police and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The pair are alleged to have fired a shot at police on December 19 last year.

They have also been linked to people involved in a string of robberies across Hamilton, Te Awamutu and Cambridge in the same month, police said, for which eight young people have already been arrested.

Three of those arrested are minors and are being dealt with through youth services, and the other five are facing charges in the courts.

Anyone who has seen Pu or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police, who say further arrests relating to this offending are likely.

