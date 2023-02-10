New Zealand
Govt to provide $100,000 in support to flood-hit Coromandel

3:36pm
Flooding on SH25 before Whitianga.

An initial contribution to the Mayoral Relief Fund of $100,000 will be made for flood affected communities in Thames-Coromandel, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty announced today.

It comes as Cyclone Gabrielle threatens further heavy rain, strong winds and flooding for the already-battered upper North Island.

"The Government has agreed to the Council's request of an initial $100,000 contribution to get immediate support to those in the community who need it," McAnulty said.

"The heavy rain and flooding across the upper North Island was particularly damaging for communities in the Coromandel peninsula.

"The region experienced multiple major slips and road closures, and State Highway 25A between Kopu and Hikuai is severely damaged and likely to remain closed for some time.

The money will go to assisting communities in clean-up efforts and ensure Thames-Coromandel District Council is properly supported in its emergency response.

"My thoughts are with everyone in the region, and I want to thank everyone who has been involved in this massive response," McAnulty said, including "first responders, volunteers, marae, the Council and Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, who have all worked to keep people safe".

The contribution comes in addition to the $100,000 already pledged by the Ministry for Primary Industries for Thames-Coromadel farmers and growers, as well as Ministry of Social Development financial support for displaced people.

