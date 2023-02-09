Turkish man lays next to fiancee's body amid devastating quakes

A Turkish man has been captured lying with his fiancee's body amid the devastating earthquakes that have killed more than 11,000 people.

The man, Yunus Emre Kaya, said goodbye to his fiancee at a sports hall where casualties from the quake lay in body bags.

Kaye told Reuters: "I was planning to dress her with a wedding dress but now I will dress her with a funeral shroud.

"Sister, how can I describe this? Let me tell you and you can feel it. Imagine somebody tied your hands and feet and you cannot get up.

An emotional Yunus Emre Kaya speaks to media. (Source: Reuters)

"There is no food, no water, no air. This is how I am. I am like the walking dead. I am a living dead. I lost my feelings. I lost my feelings."

The pair were due to get married in April.

Yesterday, more heart-breaking photos emerged out of Turkey, showing a father holding the hand of his dead daughter trapped under rubble.

Yunus Emre Kaya lies with his fiancee's body. (Source: Reuters)

In northern Syria, an infant was pulled alive from a collapsed building with her umbilical cord still attached.

She was the only member of her family to survive, with doctors saying her mother Afraa Abu Hadiya died shortly after giving birth.

The death toll has surpassed 11,000 and is expected to keep growing as recovery efforts continue in Syria and Turkey.