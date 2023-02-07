World
29 Kiwis currently in Turkey amid deadly earthquake - MFAT

8:43am

Twenty-nine New Zealanders are registered on SafeTravel as being in Turkey amid the earthquake which has so far killed more than 2600 people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there is "no information" to suggest New Zealanders have been affected at this stage.

"The New Zealand Embassy in Ankara is monitoring the situation closely/in contact with local authorities to determine whether any New Zealanders are affected.

"The Embassy has had no requests for consular assistance to date."

MFAT said all Kiwis in Turkey are urged to follow the advice of local authorities, and register their details on the SafeTravel website.

The powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday, leaving thousands killed and injured.

Hundreds of buildings toppled, trapping residents under mounds of rubble and pancaked floors.

The death toll is expected to continue rising.

