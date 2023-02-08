World
Haunting photo shows Turkish father holding hand of dead daughter

40 mins ago

Haunting images taken in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria show a father tenderly holding the hand of his 15-year-old daughter as she laid dead in the rubble of a building.

Mesut Hancer was captured sitting in debris holding the hand of his daughter Irmak, whose body lay on a bed beneath slabs of concrete, glass and bricks in the region of Kahramanmaras.

She is one of at least 7000 people to lose their life after a 7.8 magnitude quake stuck yesterday, followed 7.7 magnitude aftershock.

Associated Press reports there are long lines of people queuing for bread in Kahramanmaras, near the epicentre of the first quake.

In northern Syria, an infant was pulled alive from a collapsed building with her umbilical cord still attached.

A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria.

A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria. (Source: Associated Press)

She was the only member of her family to survive, with doctors saying her mother Afraa Abu Hadiya died shortly after giving birth.

