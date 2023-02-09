Man banned from owning animals after puppy’s injuries went untreated

A Hamilton man has been sentenced to 200 hours of community service, fined $1,250 and disqualified from owning animals for five years after leaving his puppy's severe injuries untreated, forcing vets to amputate its leg.

In August 2022, SPCA investigators attended a property following calls of concern from locals.

Upon arrival, they found a puppy in very poor condition - it wasn't bearing any weight on its right hind leg and wet itself when inspectors picked it up.

The dog, named Knuckles, was seized by the SPCA, and immediately taken to a veterinarian who said his injuries were "chronic in nature" and happened some time ago.

Following an X-ray, the vet found Knuckles had multiple fractures to the spine, a leg broken in two places, and had broken ribs - all of the fractures appeared to have happened at different times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vet said the injuries resulted from "some kind of blunt force" and could be from something like being hit by a car, struck by a hard object or kicked. They said the injuries would be "obvious" to anyone who observed it.

Due to the severity of the injuries, Knuckles' leg had to be amputated.

The dog's owner said Knuckles always had problems with his back leg, saying he had been dropped a couple of times due to wriggling while being carried.

He also claimed the dog had been "accidentally" stood on by a neighbour, saying the limp began to improve before he was dropped again.

He said he tried to treat the dog's injuries by giving it massages and cuddles but couldn't afford vet care.

SPCA CEO Gabby Clezy said the puppy's treatment was sickening.

"No animal - no matter how great or small - deserves the level of pain and cruelty that Knuckles was forced to endure," Clezy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are grateful to the member of the public who called with obvious concern about the welfare of this puppy."

She said that any injured pets should be taken to the vet immediately and said clinics could help with the cost of treatment.

"If your pet is injured, it is absolutely vital that you contact your veterinarian. We understand the cost of living is affecting many New Zealand families at this time, but many vets' have payment plans and financial options so they can help your pet. SPCA is always available to offer advice and assistance where needed too."