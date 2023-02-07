Teens arrested after driving on wrong side of SH2 with lights off

Three teens allegedly drove a stolen vehicle on the wrong side of State Highway 2 before being arrested by police early this morning.

Police said a pursuit began after a stolen Nissan Navara was spotted driving in Upper Hutt around 1am.

"A pursuit was initiated on State Highway 2 after the south-bound vehicle failed to stop when signalled," Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Dion Bennett said.

"The pursuit was abandoned when the Nissan began driving south in north-bound lanes, with no lights on."

The vehicle was then spiked, but continued to drive "at speed" down the wrong side of the road.

"Because of the threat to innocent motorists, police followed in the south-bound lane with lights and sirens, to warn oncoming traffic.

"The spiked Nissan drove for about 11km in northbound lanes of State Highway 2, towards Wellington," Inspector Bennett said.

Around 1.20am, a police car at Melling Bridge forced the allegedly stolen Nissan Navara off the road damaging both vehicles.

"There were no injuries to police, public, or alleged offenders, but both vehicles were damaged," Inspector Bennett said.

"The Nissan's three occupants were apprehended at the scene."

A 19-year-old will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today, charged with dangerous driving, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving while forbidden, and failing to stop.

Two 14-year-olds were the other occupants in the Nissan Navara.