Jamieson, Young lead NZ XI against England in Hamilton warm-up

Kyle Jamieson will get some much-needed international reps in ahead of his return for the Black Caps after being named in a New Zealand XI to play England tomorrow.

Jamieson, along with fellow Test player Will Young, has been named in the squad for a two-day, pink ball warm-up match at Seddon Park ahead of the first Test at Bay Oval on February 16.

The tune-up game will be the first taste of international cricket for the pair since June and July respectively.

“This is a great opportunity for the NZ XI players, from younger emerging players through to established domestic players, to experience playing against quality international opposition,” said selector Gavin Larsen.

“And it’s another important step for Kyle as he looks to get more quality overs under his belt before the England Test series begins.”

Adding to the NZ XI's international experience will be Central Stags captain Tom Bruce who has played T20 cricket for the Black Caps.

The team also features Auckland Aces skipper Robbie O’Donnell and teammate Sean Solia are in the NZ XI mix who, along with Bruce, recently played for New Zealand A in a first-class and List A series against India.

The rest of the squad is made up of emerging talent from the domestic scene, led by 19-year-olds Jacob Cumming and Curtis Heaphy.

New Zealand XI squad

Tom Bruce (c) (Central Stags), Adi Ashok (Auckland Aces), Jacob Cumming (Otago Volts), Sean Davey (Canterbury), Curtis Heaphy (wk) (Central Stags), Kyle Jamieson (Auckland Aces), Jarrod McKay (Otago Volts), Robbie O'Donnell (Auckland Aces), Will O'Donnell (Auckland Aces), Quinn Sunde (Auckland Aces), Sean Solia (Auckland Aces), Theo van Woerkom (Canterbury), Will Young (Central Stags).