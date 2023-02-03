Jamieson set for potential Black Caps return as Test squad named

The Black Caps will welcome back some bowling firepower to their squad for their upcoming two-Test series against England with Kyle Jamieson named to make his international return from a back injury.

Jamieson featured in a 14-player squad named this morning to face England later this month after a back injury during the team's tour of the UK last June put him on the sidelines.

While no timeline has been given during Jamieson's rehab, coach Gary Stead said his return in time for the England series on home soil is a testament to his dedication to his recovery.

"Kyle is a very determined character with a strong desire to play international cricket for New Zealand," said Stead.

"Since he was forced from the field in Nottingham he's been very clear that he wants to get his body right to return.

"He's reported good progress since his return to professional cricket with Auckland and he will get the opportunity to play some long form cricket as part of the New Zealand XI Squad to face England in their warm-up match next week at Seddon Park."

The Black Caps' bowling attack will also feature Ish Sodhi who has been retained after a successful return to Test cricket against Pakistan in January.

The 30-year-old made an impressive return to the Test arena in Pakistan, ending the series as the leading wicket-taker (13) while also adding valuable runs at No. 8.

New Zealand's Ish Sodhi, centre, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Mir Hamza. (Source: Associated Press)

"Ish really impressed us with his approach with bat and ball. He's worked very hard on both in recent years and it was great to see that on the international Test stage," Stead said.

Off-spinning all-rounder Michael Bracewell provides the other spin option in the squad, alongside the pace bowling group of captain Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jamieson, Neil Wagner and Blair Tickner, meaning spinner Ajaz Patel as well as batsman Glenn Phillips have been cut from the Pakistan tour due to the smaller squad size.

Selectors noted keeper Tom Blundell and bowler Matt Henry finished the Pakistan Tour with injuries but are both expected to be fully fit when the squad assembles in Tauranga next Sunday.

Black Caps Test squad for England series

Tim Southee (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.