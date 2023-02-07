Homicide inquiry launched after man's death in Christchurch

A homicide investigation has been launched after one person died and another was injured in Christchurch over the weekend.

Emergency responders found one person dead at an address in the suburb of Bryndwr on Saturday night - while another person was found with injuries.

The injured 53-year-old man has now been released from hospital into police custody and charged with assault. The man was initially taken to hospital with serious injuries

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Farrant says he was allegedly "injured in the incident".

"He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 14 February," he said.

"Police and ESR are carrying out a scene examination at the address.

"No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.

"Police are providing support to the family of the victim and are working hard to establish the circumstances of the incident."