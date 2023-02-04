New Zealand
One person found dead, another injured at Christchurch property

25 mins ago
(Source: 1News)

Police are investigating what led to an incident in the Christchurch suburb of Bryndwr this evening, where one person has died and another has been injured.

Emergency services were called to an address on Eden Place about 6.20pm, where on arrival one person was found dead.

Police said in a statement tonight, another person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are now investigating what led to the incident.

An examination will take place at the property this evening and a scene guard will be in place overnight.

Anyone with information about what might have occurred, or who witnessed or heard anything suspicious, is asked to get in touch with police by calling 105 and quoting event number P053538640.

