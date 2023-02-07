'Beautiful young boy' who died at Gisborne beach named

A boy who died after sustaining an injury at Waikanae Beach in Gisborne on January 25 has been named.

He was 11-year-old Oliver Shone, from Wellington.

A Givealittle page has been set up by a friend of the Shone family, describing Oliver as a "beautiful young boy".

"Oliver was always on the go. He was full of life and was intelligent, artistic and funny.

"He was a favourite of many and entertained with his insightful conversations and unique perspective on life. He was a beautiful boy whose departure leaves so many of us with a hole in our lives," the page reads.

At the time of the incident, Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said she was "absolutely devastated" by the news.

"I feel heartbroken for this whānau and can’t begin to understand their unimaginable loss. On behalf of the community and as the Mayor I send our sincere aroha to the whānau of this little boy. I will reach out to offer any support to the whānau that I can give."

She also said the local council would investigate after eye witnesses said they saw the boy playing on logs which had been washed into the water.

"We will also continue our own investigation into the origin of the woody debris and support calls for an independent inquiry into future land use in Tairāwhiti. The state of our waterways is unacceptable."