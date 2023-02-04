House demolished where man died following Auckland flood

A Remuera home where a man died last Friday during the Auckland floods has been demolished today.

It comes as Auckland Emergency Management controller, Rachel Kelleher gave an update on the citywide clean-up.

The home at 33 Shore Road was demolished under supervision from the council. She said it “has been a really difficult time for the family involved and our thoughts are really with them as they farewell their home.”

A slip-damaged house in Auckland's Remuera, on Shore Rd, is being demolished today after the storm. (Source: 1News)

She said once the rubble has been removed from the site, “we will be putting in some containers to stabilise the bank and that will hopefully enable access back to that road” either tomorrow or earlier if possible.

Kelleher said there were about 80 building inspectors out on the ground revisiting red-stickered properties.

Increase in uninhabitable properties





Building assessors have identified 253 red-stickered properties, an increase of nearly 50 from yesterday, 351 yellow-stickered properties which have increased by over 300 and 2219 white-stickered properties.

A red placard means re-entry to a property is prohibited because the building is no longer safe or significantly compromised. A yellow placard means assessors have concerns about the building’s performance and have restricted entry to part of the building or allow temporary use of the building. A white placard means the property may have minor damage but is sufficiently safe and inhabitable.

Kelleher said there probably won't be much of a decrease in the red sticker number due to ongoing assessments of other properties.

Auckland bus and ferry timetables are largely back to normal, Kelleher said to check Auckland Transport’s (AT) journey planner if need be.

There are currently 27 roads closed around Auckland partially or permanently – there are also on AT’s website.

She said aerial surveillance will be done using drone footage to survey stream blockages.

Kelleher said drones will provide more information to areas difficult to access on the ground along with landslips.

Over 300 applications to the Auckland Council Emergency Relief Fund since it was set up on Tuesday. Currently $1.3 million in the fund contributed by Auckland Council, central government, general public and corporations such as ANZ Bank. The aim is to start making payments from this Tuesday.

There are currently three community support hubs - in Mangere, New Lynn and Birkenhead but Kelleher said despite the goodwill there have been reports of scams and people posing as officials.

She advised the public to check who they and have the appropriate identification.

Animal shelters are being used for temporary accommodation for pets of people who have had to leave their property.

“We don’t want registration and micro chipping to be a barrier for people who have been affected by the floods coming into temporary accommodation,” Kelleher said, adding that free microchipping and registration for pets will be made available.