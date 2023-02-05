Auckland roads slowly reopen, Waitangi Day disrupted

Building assessors have issued 1489 yellow stickers for Auckland properties, a jump of 146 over yesterday; another 10 red stickers were also issued, bringing the total up to 263.

Auckland Emergency Management said as of 2pm today that these assessments are the result of over 4700 inspections, which are continuing to identify flood-compromised properties.

A red placard means re-entry to a property is prohibited because the building is no longer safe or significantly compromised. A yellow placard means assessors have concerns about the building's performance and have restricted entry to part of the building or allow temporary use of the building.

Also announced were more roads that have reopened, including Ngapipi Road, Kepa Road and Shore Road.

They are hoping to have Tamaki Drive reopened with single-lane access in the next 24 hours.

There are currently 29 roads closed around Auckland partially or permanently – all of which are listed by Auckland Transport.

Auckland Emergency Management said they are ramping up "face-to-face community visits – and are expecting to have over 200 of the Auckland Council team and partner agencies, working in pairs, out in the community, door knocking and talking with people."

Further information on community support hubs, lodging insurance claims, waste and transport is available through the Auckland Emergency Management website.

Waitangi Day disruptions

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown acknowledged weather-related disruptions have made Waitangi Day look and feel very different in Tāmaki Makaurau this year.

"I know that local communities had been gearing up to host Waitangi Day events this long weekend, and Aucklanders will be disappointed that many celebrations were cancelled."

Brown met with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust chair Marama Royal, and deputy chair Ngarimu Blair to check the flooding at Ōrākei Marae, which contributed to this year's annual Waitangi Day ki Ōkahu event being cancelled.

It was decided the family event Waitangi ki Manukau could not be held at Hayman Park.

"It's regrettable that, after three years of event cancellations due to Covid, thousands of Aucklanders are not able to enjoy these and other free community events this Waitangi Day," Mayor Brown said.

"Despite the improved weather, take care this Waitangi Day long weekend as the scope and risk of damage caused by flooding continues to emerge. Please be prepared if the situation changes," Brown said.