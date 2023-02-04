Over 300 applications to Auckland Council relief fund

Auckland Council's Emergency Relief Fund is in high demand, with over 300 flood-affected applicants since it was announced Tuesday.

Auckland Council said they opened the fund with their own $100,000, which was topped up with another $1.1m from the Government.

The fund will supplement pre-existing support from the Ministry of Social Development and is intended for Aucklanders facing hardship because of the recent flooding and slips.

"The fund is likely to be well oversubscribed," the council said in a statement, "and will be assessed against hardship criteria to prioritise applications of highest need and things that aren't provided through other funding avenues."

"Applicants may only receive partial payments of what they have requested, or some applications may be declined.

"Applications can be for things like rubbish clean up, insurance excesses, minor property and vehicle damage, appliance repairs or replacement, dehumidifiers and generators, and food, clothing, and bedding support not able to be met from other sources."

The fund can also be used to support community organisations and marae and iwi organisations, the council said.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said donations exemplify a supportive and resilient community response.

"The financial donations to the Emergency Relief Fund is another example of this generous spirit that exists within our communities," Brown said.

"I personally wish to say thank you to all who have donated to date, including those corporates who have pitched in."

Applications to the relief fund can be made online and people are asked to contact Auckland council for any assistance they need with the forms.