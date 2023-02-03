Palmerston North girl gets duet with Ed Sheeran in dream come true

Pippa Guerin from Palmerston North was picked out of 48,000 people at Sky Stadium to sing with Ed Sheeran in Wellington last night.

The popstar forgot the lyrics to Galway Girl and asked the audience for help. Pippa put her hand up and Sheeran invited her on stage.

"He said 'I know you'll do great'," Pippa said.

Still buzzing from the experience, Pippa said the sign she was holding with her cousin might have helped to attract Sheeran's attention. It had the words Ginger Represent written on it.

"It started off as really scared and nervous, but then as people kept cheering, and I got used to singing, it just went all away," Pippa said.

Tim Guerin, Pippa's dad, said he was incredibly proud of his daughter.

"First concert, first everything, first time singing in front of all those people. My little girl's dream come true. I think she did amazing," he said.

"The phone hasn't stopped. Started at 7.20am this morning and it's still going. Radio stations, media, everyone," he said.

Sheeran gave Pippa a kiss on the forehead and a hug after they finished singing together.

"I think he felt really happy that someone helped him on his concert," Pippa said.

"He said at the end that I'm a good singer, and I should keep going and follow my dreams."

Pippa plans to do exactly that, by continuing her singing lessons in Palmerston North.

Sky Stadium's chief executive Shane Harmon said Sheeran's show was unlike anything they've seen in the capital before.

"It was unlike anything we have seen in the stadium, to have the stage set up on the ground with such a huge production. The promoter was saying it was the largest production ever to come to New Zealand," Harmon said.

Sheeran is set to play at Auckland's Eden Park stadium next week, and said his team was working hard to make sure the concert can still go ahead.