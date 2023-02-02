New Zealand
1News

PM's flight forced to make U-turn above Kerikeri due to weather

11 mins ago
Chris Hipkins.

Chris Hipkins. (Source: 1News)

A flight carrying Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has been forced to make a U-turn back to Auckland due to low cloud and bad weather in Kerikeri.

The flight was also carrying Police Minister Stuart Nash, as the two were supposed to be attending a hui with iwi leaders on Friday.

The plane attempted to land twice but was unable to do so.

Hipkins will now drive up to Waitangi tonight.

The Iwi Chairs Forum is an important event with elected chairpersons from iwi across Aotearoa discussing issues significant to the environment, welfare, Māori business and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

It comes as the area has been heavily affected by extreme weather and flooding over the last week, making access to Waitangi this weekend difficult.

Hipkins was in Auckland today, meeting with flood-affected businesses.

He announced a $700,000 relief package to help support and clean up rural communities and businesses.

Up in Waitangi, celebrations are underway, with festivities taking place despite the bad weather.

New ZealandNorthlandWeather News

SHARE

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Boaties warned to look out for hidden hazards over Waitangi weekend

3:42

Boaties warned to look out for hidden hazards over Waitangi weekend

11 mins ago

PM's flight forced to make U-turn above Kerikeri due to weather

PM's flight forced to make U-turn above Kerikeri due to weather

26 mins ago

'Further bad weather' on the way for Auckland

2:50

'Further bad weather' on the way for Auckland

30 mins ago

Ngāpuhi Treaty settlement set to be major talking point at Waitangi

3:34

Ngāpuhi Treaty settlement set to be major talking point at Waitangi

37 mins ago

Concern an algae could damage the clearest lake in the world

2:09

Concern an algae could damage the clearest lake in the world

7:56pm

Pacific Response Hub seeing hundreds of families in wake of floods

2:32

Pacific Response Hub seeing hundreds of families in wake of floods
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Boaties warned to look out for hidden hazards over Waitangi weekend

'Further bad weather' on the way for Auckland

Ngāpuhi Treaty settlement set to be major talking point at Waitangi

Pacific Response Hub seeing hundreds of families in wake of floods