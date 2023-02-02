Watch: Coromandel's SH25A wiped out by extreme weather

Footage of State Highway 25A in the Coromandel shows part of the road has been completely decimated by extreme weather that hit the region over the weekend.

From the video, it appears an entire section of the road has fallen down the side of a hill, leaving a chasm between the other side.

Both lanes have disappeared - all that remains is the safety barrier, which hangs over the weather-made canyon.

On Monday, Waka Kotahi NZTA issued a statement regarding SH25A saying: "SH25A in the Coromandel will be closed for quite some time. Plans are being worked on for a longer-term solution, but that solution will require drier warmer weather."

A number of roads across the North Island have been closed due to severe damage caused by flooding and heavy rain.