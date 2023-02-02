Pacific Response Hub seeing hundreds of families in wake of floods

In just a day, the newly opened Pacific Response Hub has seen more than 100 families affected by flooding looking for urgent help.

Leilani Faatupu and her two children have had to evacuate to her parent's already full home.

She said they are sleeping in the lounge, but her parents would not have it any other way.

"They are always there for me, and family never leave anyone behind," she said.

Faatupu said the help she is getting from the hub is invaluable, but one of the lead providers there, South Seas Healthcare, has always been there for her.

"I trust South Seas because they helped me through Covid — without them, I wouldn't be able to support my kids, I wouldn't be able to support my family too."

Many affected Pasifika who have had to evacuate their homes have been taken in by family members.

South Seas Healthcare chief executive Lemalu Silao Vaisola Sefo said they are seeing 10-15 families in one household, and overcrowding is an issue.

"So that is the bit we are focusing on — how do we intervene now in terms of the health stuff knowing these families need support right now. Health issues will become a big problem going forward."

He said the Pasifika community has been hit hard in the last four to five years with measles and Covid, so this flooding is the last thing they need.

Auckland councillor Josephine Bartley would like to see the army brought in to help in South Auckland as emergency services are stretched.

"People are doing it all on their own; I'm hearing from them they are feeling like they are left to fend for themselves and I am hearing too many stories of people sitting in their homes with no power and no water, and they don't want to leave their home — they are just stuck."

She said she believes not enough is being done to help people.

"I absolutely acknowledge what everyone is doing, what emergency services are doing they are heroes — but we are not doing enough."

It is why volunteers like Ulualafaiga Norma Sialetonga are looking after the Siaola Social Service Provider information stand.

Her property was also hit by flooding but both she and her husband have been out helping others.

"I've been through cyclones and the tsunami that happened, so it takes you back. You remember your families back in Samoa and what it's like to go through that situation."

She said she relates to what people are going through. "Our people always come first, so we help where we can."

The Pacific Response Hub is based in Waddon Place with a raft of partner agencies and community providers.

It includes agencies providing insurance advice to Pasifika businesses, to legal services, to getting help with school costs.

For a mum of four, Esther Nutimeki, getting help with school fees, free bags, and stationery and uniform vouchers have been a godsend.

"That was a huge weight lifted — something I didn't have to worry about."

But it is clear for this community that there are many other worries that will take longer to sort out.