LIVE: Northern motorway closed in both directions amid Auckland floods

Relive 1News for live updates as wild weather continues to lash regions across the upper North Island.

What you need to know

MetService has warned more heavy rain is on the way for a "vulnerable" Auckland. Yesterday, mayor Wayne Brown said today "could be more dangerous than Friday" due to backlogged stormwater systems across the region.

Auckland, Northland, and Coromandel are currently under varying degrees of red and orange heavy rain warnings.

All schools, universities, polytechnics, and other educational facilities in Auckland have been ordered to close until February 7. The Secretary of Education now says early learning centres may open if it's safe to do so.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, having been in the job for only 95 days, is facing calls to resign for his response to the floods.

A state of emergency has been declared for Northland this afternoon, and will remain in force for seven days.

7.15am: Mount Roskill in Auckland is experiencing severe flooding this morning.

7.10: Waka Kotahi says flooding is easing quickly in most areas but it remains significant on SH1 on Northcote Rd & Esmonde Rd and on SH20 on Queenstown Rd & Neilson St, Southbound.

UPDATE 7:00AM

Flooding is easing quickly at most locations, however significant flooding remains on SH1 btwn Northcote Rd & Esmonde Rd, both directions (closed) and on SH20 btwn Queenstown Rd & Neilson St, Southbound. Delay your journey for travel on these routes. ^TP https://t.co/FnWWZOMMtQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 31, 2023

7.05: Fire and Emergency New Zealand say they are responding to a steady stream of 111 calls relating to the current burst of rain in Auckland, after a quiet night.

"Fire crews are responding to flooding events affecting homes and commercial properties as well as Auckland’s roads and motorways.

"There has been one call as of 6.55am to someone requiring rescue, the rest of the incidents so far are not life-threatening."

7am: Northland seems to have avoided severe rain overnight despite being declared in a state of emergency.

6.45am: State Highway 20 is also closing. Waka Kotahi said flooding at SH20 Queenstown Rd to Neilson St, Southbound is significant.

UPDATE 6:45AM

Flooding at SH20 Queenstown Rd to Neilson St, Southbound is significant. This section of motorway will be CLOSED shortly, please avoid travel on this route. ^TP https://t.co/FnWWZOMMtQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 31, 2023

6.40am: State Highway 1, Northcote Rd to Esmonde Rd is closed in both directions.

UPDATE 6:35AM

SH1 Northcote Rd to Esmonde Rd is CLOSED in both directions. Additional flooding locations are: SH1 Greenlane, northbound lanes - SH16 St Lukes Rd off-ramp Eastbound - Please DELAY your journey on all motorways until all locations can be advised. ^TP https://t.co/FnWWZOMMtQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 31, 2023

6.25am: Surface flooding is affecting all lanes at the intersection of Stanley St (SH16) and Beach Rd/Parnell Rise in Auckland.

6:25AM - Badly affected by flooding currently: #SH1 btwn Northcote Rd & Esmonde Rd, #SH20 btwn Queenstown Rd & Neilson St, #SH1 Ellerslie Panmure Hwy interchange, #SH16 Stanley St/Parnell Rise intersection. ^TP https://t.co/FnWWZOMMtQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 31, 2023

Information about the affected roads can be found here.

6.15am: NZTA say due to flooding between Queenstown Rd and Neilson St, the left southbound lanes are blocked.

Motorists are urged to take extra care and expect delays.

6.10am: Fire and Emergency New Zealand say the number of calls received were still at “business as usual” levels, with more calls received in the last hour from the current burst of rain.

"In the last hour we have begun receiving calls relating to flooding – 13 calls between 4.45am and 5.45am, in areas including Devonport, Mt Roskill, Greenlane, Epsom and Birkenhead," Fire and Emergency said.

6am: Due to flooding on the State Highway 1 northern motorway, Esmonde Rd northbound (loop) on-ramp is closed.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 6:00AM

Due to flooding on #SH1 Esmonde Rd northbound (loop) on-ramp is closed. ^CO pic.twitter.com/hD1mWJAfW4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 31, 2023

5.30am: Waka Kotahi say there is flooding in lanes 1 and 2 on State Highway 1 on the Southern motorway beneath the Ellerslie, Panmure interchange.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY 05:25AM

Flooding reported in lanes 1 and 2 on #SH1 Southern Mwy beneath Ellerslie Panmure interchange. Please merge right to avoid flooding hazard. ^CO pic.twitter.com/ArW8QKgdVL — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 31, 2023

5.15am: The red heavy rain warning, severe thunderstorm watch, and the strong wind watch for Northland have all ended as of 4am.

However there are still a number of warnings and watches in place across the country.

The Red Heavy Rain Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Watch, and the Strong Wind Watch for Northland have all ended as of 4am.



There are still a number of Warnings and Watches in place across the country; make sure to keep up to date on our website here: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 — MetService (@MetService) January 31, 2023

9.20pm: Secretary of Education Iona Holsted says that early learning centres that can open safely may do so for families in their community that need education and care. Her statement follows her direction yesterday for schools to close for physical onsite attendance until February 7.