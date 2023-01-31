Wayne Brown complains about missing tennis in leaked texts

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is under fire again after text messages have emerged of him despondently being forced to cancel tennis "to deal with media drongos over the flooding".

Messages from a WhatsApp group Brown joined for organising tennis games were obtained by the New Zealand Herald and show Brown telling fellow group members he had to cancel a game on Sunday as he had to "deal with media drongos".

"Anyhow I've got to deal with media drongos over the flooding tomorrow so sadly no tennis for me tomorrow." He also signed off his message as "Browny".

The mayor has been under fire for days due to his handling of the flood response.

"Bugger. I’ll look out the window first thing," he wrote on Thursday night.

On Friday morning - the day of the flooding, he texted: "[I]t’s pissing down so no tennis."

Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for Brown's resignation.

Last night, National MP and former Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee told Stuff that some choices made in the response to the flooding were "somewhat inexplicable" and that Brown was "effectively washing [his] hands of any responsibility".