Politics
1News

Wayne Brown complains about missing tennis in leaked texts

45 mins ago
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown speaks to media about the flood response.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown speaks to media about the flood response. (Source: 1News)

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is under fire again after text messages have emerged of him despondently being forced to cancel tennis "to deal with media drongos over the flooding".

Messages from a WhatsApp group Brown joined for organising tennis games were obtained by the New Zealand Herald and show Brown telling fellow group members he had to cancel a game on Sunday as he had to "deal with media drongos".

"Anyhow I've got to deal with media drongos over the flooding tomorrow so sadly no tennis for me tomorrow." He also signed off his message as "Browny".

The mayor has been under fire for days due to his handling of the flood response.

"Bugger. I’ll look out the window first thing," he wrote on Thursday night.

On Friday morning - the day of the flooding, he texted: "[I]t’s pissing down so no tennis."

Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for Brown's resignation.

Last night, National MP and former Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee told Stuff that some choices made in the response to the flooding were "somewhat inexplicable" and that Brown was "effectively washing [his] hands of any responsibility".

New ZealandPoliticsAucklandWeather News

SHARE

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

McIlroy overcomes Reed to win Dubai Classic, Fox fades to 20th

McIlroy overcomes Reed to win Dubai Classic, Fox fades to 20th

12 mins ago

LIVE: Flooding expected in Akl as more rain warnings issued

2:28

LIVE: Flooding expected in Akl as more rain warnings issued

23 mins ago

4 arrested after Auckland burglary, 3 referred to Youth Aid

4 arrested after Auckland burglary, 3 referred to Youth Aid

45 mins ago

BREAKING

Wayne Brown complains about missing tennis in leaked texts

5:34

Wayne Brown complains about missing tennis in leaked texts

9:02am

WHO: Covid still an emergency but nearing 'inflection' point

WHO: Covid still an emergency but nearing 'inflection' point

8:38am

Poll results show upcoming election will be 'really close'

3:32

Poll results show upcoming election will be 'really close'
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

4 arrested after Auckland burglary, 3 referred to Youth Aid

Poll results show upcoming election will be 'really close'

Full video: Civil Defence provide update as more rain looms