From one AB to another: Weber hails Johnstone's 'huge moment'

He's been an ally of the LGBTTQIA+ community for his entire rugby career so it's no surprise Chiefs halfback Brad Weber was one of the first to throw his support behind Campbell Johnstone.

Johnstone became the first openly gay All Black last night after sharing his story on Seven Sharp and in amongst the messages of support was that of a man current in the famous jersey — Weber.

"I just like thought of all the young people, particularly rugby players, elite sportspeople, that are young that might be struggling with their sexuality and what a huge moment that is for Campbell to do something like that," Weber told 1News.

"He put himself out there to the point where no doubt he will be helping so many people."

Weber has never been one to shy away from what he believes in — the Israel Folau saga of 2019 when the halfback was "disgusted" by the former Wallaby's comments a prime example.

As such, he's cautioning that there's still plenty of room for improvement.

"If we can change the way language is used at high school you know those kids won't drop out of rugby, then we will see more and more of this because they'll stay in the sport, they'll grow to their potential and be All Blacks and Super Rugby players and feel comfortable being themselves and included," he said.

"That's the ultimate goal."

And Weber has a message for those who may be struggling with their sexuality in the game.

"You’ve got my full backing and I just really hope those kids don't pull out or leave rugby beacuse rugby has given me so much and I think it can really help propel inclusivity, particularly for the rainbow community."