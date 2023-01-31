'Rugby has your back' - Johnstone embraced as first gay All Black

Campbell Johnstone has been praised for his bravery after making headlines around the world for coming out as the first openly gay All Black.

Johnstone spoke about his sexuality exclusively to Seven Sharp last night, saying he wanted to "take away the pressure and stigma surrounding the issue" to help others.

"Then the public will know that there is one in amongst the All Blacks and it could be one of the final pieces in the puzzle sports-wise that gives everyone closure," Johnstone said.

After sharing his story, Johnstone was met with a flood of supportive messages on social media including from both New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks.

"On behalf of the New Zealand Rugby community and as a former teammate, I want to acknowledge and support Campbell for sharing his authentic story," NZR CEO Mark Robinson said.

"Your strength and visibility will pave the way for others in our game. Rugby is a sport that is welcoming to everyone and a place where people should feel safe to be who they are.

"We know that there are people who have not always been comfortable to be who they are in rugby. We want to be clear, no matter who you love, rugby has your back."

Current All Black Brad Weber, who has been vocal in the past about supporting LGBTTQIA+, led the way for current players in backing Johnstone, calling him a "legend".

"Hugely influential for so many young people rugby player especially, who might be questioning their sexuality," he said.

Johnstone's courage made it's way abroad as well with numerous news agencies such as CNN, BBC and the Sydney Morning Herald covering his story as well as players and coaches from other nations thanking him for sharing a piece of himself.

Max Tweedie, the Executive Director for Auckland Pride, added Johnstone's bravery was "significant" for young Kiwis.

"With sporting in our DNA as a nation, showing young kids around Aotearoa they can be queer and play in our nation’s men’s rugby team - is huge. Representation matters," Tweedie wrote on Twitter.

"From one prop to another"

Sports and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson, who is also part of the Rainbow Community, said it was "an amazing day" for New Zealand's national sport.

"As a young guy, a gay guy, growing up playing rugby, I probably could never imagine there would be a gay, out there All Black and Campbell has shown such extraordinary courage and bravery.

"I think this is the kind of thing that will, I hope, inspire younger, gay rugby players - even ones that are active now - to know that they can come out, affirm who they are, and they'll be role models as well.

Campbell Johnstone makes a run for the Junior All Blacks in 2006. (Source: Photosport)

"I'm probably like a lot of gay guys who played rugby when I was younger; I gave the game away partly because I didn't like some of the culture that was around the game but I subsequently came back to play for a gay rugby team which I was lucky to do.

"But at a personal level, from one prop to another, I've got to thank Campbell for what he's done."

Roberston did concede there was still "a long way to go" in men's sports though especially when compared to the openness expressed in some of New Zealand's top women's teams such as the Black Ferns and Football Ferns.

"The Black Ferns have represented the rainbow community with extraordinary pride over many years but this is a really special day that the All Blacks join that club."