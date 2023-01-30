First All Black player to publicly come out as gay tells his story

Today is a significant day, because for the first time an All Black is putting on the record publicly that he’s gay.

Campbell Johnstone is All Black number 1056.

The prop played in three All Black Test matches in 2005 and made 72 appearances for Canterbury and 38 for the Crusaders.

He told his family and close friends he was gay but tonight he’s opening up publicly in the hope it will help other players.

Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry sat down with the 43-year-old for an exclusive interview on the show tonight.

She asked him why he decided to publicly announce the news.

"If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and stigma surrounding the issue it can actually help other people," Johnstone said.

"Then the public will know that there is one in amongst the All Blacks and it could be one of the final pieces in the puzzle sports-wise that gives everyone closure."

There were many reasons why Johnstone decided not to come out during his playing days.

"Within myself, I was never comfortable with the whole concept and my dream was to be an All Black.

"My view of an All Black was manly, strong, possibly with a wife and kids," he said.

So he pushed it down, even blaming that side of himself for a bad game.

However, eventually Johnstone did confide in some teammates and his family.

"I did that a long time ago. It was pretty much like telling them I just ran out of milk, one of them was like 'yeah it’s about time'.

"Telling just close friends and rugby friends was enough for me at the time."

Johnstone said he is ready for the spotlight that will come with his announcement now he is happy and comfortable with himself.