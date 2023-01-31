Opinion: Here's why we needed an openly gay All Black

Last night represented a watershed moment for sport in New Zealand, and the LGBTTQIA+ community.

Campbell Johnstone took the brave step to be the first All Black to put on the public record that he's gay.

He told Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry that "if I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and stigma surrounding the issue it can actually help other people".

The majority of people I've seen have responded in a positive manner, acknowledging that coming out isn't always easy, especially in such a public manner.

However, there's still a chunk of people who don't get why it's significant. Writing, "being gay is someone's own business", and that "we don't care who you sleep with".

ADVERTISEMENT

That's entirely wrong. The public absolutely cares about these things.

It's normal and accepted to see the latest news about Gemma and Richie McCaw expecting another baby, or the latest on Dan Carter and Beauden Barrett's relationships too.

However, when these stories appear, no one is telling them to "keep it to themselves" or saying, "I don't care that they're straight, I don't want to hear about anyone's sex lives".

Why is there a double standard at play?

Being gay shouldn't be a big deal, but it's a big deal that no other All Black has taken the step come out publicly. It's a normal thing, and helps other people realise that too.

Campbell Johnstone packs down in the scrum against Fiji in 2005. (Source: Photosport)

For those who think coming out is no longer scary or big deal, think again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, the world of sport has a long way to go when it comes to accepting LGBTTQIA+ players.

A 2015 report from Out on the Fields, which spoke to 9500 participants, found New Zealand gay athletes were the most likely than their Canadian, Australian, British, Irish and American counterparts to hide their sexuality.

Eight years on you'd hope things had completely changed, however I doubt that's the case.

Just last year, seven players from the Manly Sea Eagles in Australia made the call to boycott the club's rainbow-themed jersey.

The exact same issue is playing out in the NBL too.

These players are failing to do the bare minimum and show that they're supportive of marginalised communities, so it's no wonder LGBTTQIA+ players are hesitant to come out. I don't blame them at all.

However, it's important to not eclipse the other role model athletes the LGBTTQIA+ community has in New Zealand too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Look at the mighty Black Ferns, the Rugby World Cup champions.

Among the Sevens team is Kelly Brazier, who told Woman's Day in 2021: "I'm very transparent about my sexuality.

"There are other gay women in the team and we get messages from young women needing support."

I try to fight for the rainbow every day but what Campbell Johnson has just done for the rainbow community within rugby is probably more than I’ve ever done. Thank you brother 🙏🏽 🌈 — Rubes Tui (@rubytui) January 31, 2023

Visibility sends the message to LGBTTQIA+ athletes that they're welcome on the field.

I applaud Campbell and Kelly for helping open those doors, and I hope many others follow them when they feel ready.