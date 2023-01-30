Memphis police disband unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols

The Memphis police chief disbanded the city's so-called Scorpion unit on Saturday (local time), citing a "cloud of dishonour" from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping the Black motorist.

Police Director Cerelyn Davis acted a day after the harrowing video emerged, saying she listened to Nichols' relatives, community leaders and uninvolved officers in making the decision.

Her announcement came as the nation and the city struggled to come to grips with the violence of the officers, who are also Black.

The video renewed doubts about why fatal encounters with law enforcement keep happening despite repeated calls for change.

Protestors marching though downtown Memphis cheered when they heard the unit had been dissolved.

One protestor said over a bullhorn that "the unit that killed Tyre has been permanently disbanded".

Referring to "the heinous actions of a few" that dishonoured the unit, Davis contradicted an earlier statement that she would keep the unit. She said it was imperative that the department "take proactive steps in the healing process".

"It is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the Scorpion unit," she said in a statement.

She said the officers currently assigned to it agreed "unreservedly".

The unit is composed of three teams of about 30 officers whose stated aim is to target violent offenders in areas beset by high crime.

Scorpion stands for Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods.

In an interview Friday (local time) with The Associated Press, Davis had said she would not shut down a unit if a few officers commit "some egregious act" and because she needed it to continue to work.

"The whole idea that the Scorpion unit is a bad unit, I just have a problem with that," Davis said then.

Davis became the first Black female chief in Memphis one year after George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police.

At the time, she was chief in Durham, North Carolina, and had called for sweeping police reform.

Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, lawyers for the Nichols family, said the move was "a decent and just decision".

Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. (Source: Associated Press)

"We must keep in mind that this is just the next step on this journey for justice and accountability, as clearly this misconduct is not restricted to these specialty units. It extends so much further," they said.

The five disgraced officers - Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith - have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in Nichols' death, which came three days after the arrest.

They face up to 60 years in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.