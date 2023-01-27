LIVE: Wind, rain lash North Island, Auckland ferries impacted

Join 1News for live updates as wild weather sweeps across the North Island today.

What you need to know:

MetService has issued a number of severe weather watches and warnings across Te Ika-a-Māui

Auckland Transport warn the Harbour Bridge could be forced to close by high winds this afternoon

Eleven Auckland beaches are under black alerts as heavy rain causes overflows on the sewage system

1.55pm: An Aucklander who braved the weather for a spot of windsurfing in Mission Bay earlier told 1News "you're wet out there anyway so it doesn't really matter" - but "it's a storm for sure".

Shortly after, as the weather picked up, his brother got dumped on the windsurf board's sail and tore it.

"I was going OK until the sail broke," he said.

1.40pm: The rain is currently bucketing it down outside the TVNZ Auckland CBD newsroom.

The sky has gone very dark and water is starting to pool on the roads.

Heavy rain in Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

1.35pm: One unfortunate family in Auckland's Whangaparāoa have the wild weather coming a little to close for comfort as the rain comes in through the roof.

Rain coming through roof of Whangaparāoa property. (Source: Supplied)

They told 1News they "battened down the hatches" as much as possible, but a hardy roofer is now on the way to save the day.

1.30pm: A number of Aucklanders will be on edge about their anniversary weekend plans.

A reminder that Elton John is set to perform in the City of Sails tonight.

And SH25A in Coromandel is closed due to a slip until further notice, Waka Kotahi said earlier.

If you're planning a journey to the Coromandel this long weekend, please be aware #SH25A Kopu-Hikuai is CLOSED until further notice. ^TP https://t.co/8MgOByL0ih — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 26, 2023

1.20pm: Ports of Auckland have confirmed that ferry services were impacted this morning.

It’s a wild weather day in Tāmaki Makaurau. For safety reasons the Noordam cruise ship had to start propulsion at 11am today. We alerted AT and the ferrying companies immediately but it did impact ferry services. This is now resolved. Thanks for your patience. Stay safe. — Ports of Auckland (@AKLPort) January 26, 2023

Earlier, Auckland Transport tweeted that a number of Pine Harbour ferries were cancelled due to the conditions.

1.10pm: The weather is caused by a "moisture plume" in the atmosphere, NIWA explained yesterday.

"If you were planning to get away on Friday it might be worth delaying," MetService tweeted.

Read the full story here: 'Moisture plume' to drench Auckland on anniversary weekend

12.30pm: The upper North Island may experience surface flooding and slips due to heavy rain today, warns MetService.

Read the full story here: Severe thunderstorm watches for Auckland, Northland

Background

MetService has issued a number of severe weather watches and warnings for parts of the North Island, some upgraded since yesterday.

Northland and Auckland have been issued a severe thunderstorm watch from 9am to 7pm today.

"Some of these thunderstorms may be severe, producing localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h," MetService said.

Heavy rain warnings are also in place for Northland from 9am to 5pm today, Auckland from 9am to 10pm today, the Coromandel Peninsula from 9am today to midday tomorrow, Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne from 10am today to 7pm tomorrow and Mount Taranaki from 1pm today to 10am tomorrow.

