Wellington beach closed after 'large' shark spotted

Beachgoers at Wellington's Lyall Bay were urged to evacuate the water today after a "large" shark was spotted swimming in the area.

A Lyall Bay lifeguard told 1News that the shark appeared around 12:50pm - which is when they asked swimmers to leave the water.

The lifeguard said a group of them took an inflatable boat out to observe the shark and described it as being one to two meters long.

While they managed to determine the size, the species of shark remains unknown.

"Due to our safety protocols, we weren’t able to get too close to the shark, so we couldn’t determine what species it was," the lifeguard said.

Lyall Bay. (Source: istock.com)

While movies depict a shark's arrival at beaches as a scene of panic, the lifeguard said everyone remained calm.

"They were all pretty happy to get out of the water; no one was reluctant, given the situation.

"Everyone stayed pretty calm and listened to what we had to say.

"It's their domain, so we need to acknowledge that."

The beach was closed for over an hour before the shark swam off, and humans could return to the water around 2.15pm.

According to DOC, around 66 different species of sharks are found in New Zealand water - ranging from the 27-centimetre pygmy sharks to great whites and even 12-meter-long whale sharks.