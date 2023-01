Two people have been injured following a collision between a train and a car in Invercargill this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Renfrew St railway crossing near Drury Ln around 3.38pm, a police spokesperson told 1News.

One person was seriously injured in the crash, while another received moderate injuries, St John told 1News.

The pair were taken to Southland Hospital.

Renfrew St is now closed. Drury Ln remains open.