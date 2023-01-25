New Zealand
2 people killed in separate Northland crashes

57 mins ago
A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Two people have died following separate crashes in Northland this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-car crash on One Tree Point Rd, in Ruakākā, around 5.40pm, police said.

One person died. A second person sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while the serious crash unit examines the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

A second person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Matarau this evening.

Police say they were called to the scene on Pipiwai Rd around 8pm.

The road will be closed with diversions in place while the serious crash unit attends the scene.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area if possible.

New Zealand

