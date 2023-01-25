Moving truck smashes into power pole in Auckland's Mt Wellington

A crash on Mt Wellington Highway has caused power outages for residents of the Auckland suburb.

A moving truck struck a power pole around 1pm this afternoon, leaving a gash in its side and power lines strewn across the street.

Vector's outage map displays the area around Mt Wellington highway and Penrose Rd as an "unplanned outage".

Police and power company crews are on the scene.

"Fortunately no serious injuries have been reported, however there are power lines down at the scene on Mt Wellington Highway," police said.

"Some signalled intersections have been affected by the incident.

"Police advise motorists to allow extra time travelling through the area, and to adhere to the road rules if they are travelling through a signalled intersection that has lost power."