Police monitoring gang convoy travelling through Wellington

10:39am
|
1News
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police are monitoring a "gang convoy" travelling through the Wellington region for a tangi today.

After a ceremony in Wainuiomata this morning, the group will travel to Porirua this afternoon.

"Motorists can expect to see a large number of gang members and associates travelling from the Hutt Valley to Porirua.

"Police will have a highly visible presence in these areas," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Any unlawful action will be investigated, they added, and followed up.

"We urge all those travelling on our roads to not act in a way that puts other road users at risk and to expect delays.

"If you are concerned about your safety in regards to the group, or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111 immediately."

New ZealandWellington

SHARE

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Luxon speaks at first Rātana appearance as leader

LIVE: Luxon speaks at first Rātana appearance as leader

4 mins ago

Six Nations stars at odds over RFU's radical new tackle law

Six Nations stars at odds over RFU's radical new tackle law

15 mins ago

Watch: Man seizes gun from California shooting suspect

0:36

Watch: Man seizes gun from California shooting suspect

26 mins ago

The ultra adventure race with no prize - just a shot of whisky

The ultra adventure race with no prize - just a shot of whisky

30 mins ago

Kylian Mbappe nets five goals for PSG in French Cup thrashing

0:58

Kylian Mbappe nets five goals for PSG in French Cup thrashing

Thu, Jan 19

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Customs arrest man after child abuse images found on phones

Public transport woes as commuters head back to work

Police investigating after two Porirua firearms incidents

Chris Hipkins on flight when he received leadership backing