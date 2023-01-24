Police monitoring gang convoy travelling through Wellington

Police are monitoring a "gang convoy" travelling through the Wellington region for a tangi today.

After a ceremony in Wainuiomata this morning, the group will travel to Porirua this afternoon.

"Motorists can expect to see a large number of gang members and associates travelling from the Hutt Valley to Porirua.

"Police will have a highly visible presence in these areas," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Any unlawful action will be investigated, they added, and followed up.

"We urge all those travelling on our roads to not act in a way that puts other road users at risk and to expect delays.

"If you are concerned about your safety in regards to the group, or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111 immediately."