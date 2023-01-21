Woman found injured after Bay of Plenty assault

The distinctive vehicle was seen near the site of the assault. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Bay of Plenty police are seeking sightings of a vehicle after the serious assault of a woman in Te Puke early Friday morning.

The woman was found injured just after midnight on Te Matai Rd. Police said the vehicle in question was seen nearby at the time.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the "distinctive" silver Honda Stream with registration HNP55.

"It has a black bonnet, mag wheels, rear spoiler, and large dent on the left-rear door," police said in a statement.

Witnesses of the assault are also asked to come forward

Information can be given by calling police on 105 and citing reference 230120/4732.