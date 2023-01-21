Woman found injured after Bay of Plenty assault

30 mins ago
|
1News
The distinctive vehicle was seen near the site of the assault.

The distinctive vehicle was seen near the site of the assault. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Bay of Plenty police are seeking sightings of a vehicle after the serious assault of a woman in Te Puke early Friday morning.

The woman was found injured just after midnight on Te Matai Rd. Police said the vehicle in question was seen nearby at the time.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the "distinctive" silver Honda Stream with registration HNP55.

"It has a black bonnet, mag wheels, rear spoiler, and large dent on the left-rear door," police said in a statement.

Witnesses of the assault are also asked to come forward

Information can be given by calling police on 105 and citing reference 230120/4732.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE

Latest

Popular

30 mins ago

Woman found injured after Bay of Plenty assault

Woman found injured after Bay of Plenty assault

30 mins ago

Phoenix seeking redemption against Canberra United

Phoenix seeking redemption against Canberra United

39 mins ago

NZ Sevens unbeaten in Hamilton after wins over Aussies, Fijiana

NZ Sevens unbeaten in Hamilton after wins over Aussies, Fijiana

46 mins ago

Chris Hipkins says 'massive honour' to be NZ's next PM

2:07

Chris Hipkins says 'massive honour' to be NZ's next PM

50 mins ago

Luxon comes out swinging against new political rival

0:41

Luxon comes out swinging against new political rival

Thu, Jan 19

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Former cop sentenced to 9 months home detention over cyclist death

Man charged after flurry of burglaries in Wellington

'Woefully inadequate' - NZ Dr can practise here but not in Australia

Man arrested in relation to sexual assault at Auckland park