Covid-19: 13,880 new cases, child under 10 among 79 deaths

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

Covid-19 community cases have continued to fall, with 13,880 new cases reported over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, January 16 to Sunday, January 22.

As at midnight on Sunday, there were 242 people in hospital with the virus.

Seven people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Seventy-nine more people with the virus have died.

Of the 79 people who have died, one was less than 10 years old, two were in their 20s, two were in their 40s, seven were in their 50s, 12 were in their 60s, 10 were in their 70s, 27 were in their 80s and 18 were aged over 90.

Fifty were women and 29 were men.

Twenty-four were from the Auckland region, 12 were from Canterbury, 10 were from Southern, six each were from Waikato and MidCentral, five were from Bay of Plenty, three each were from the Wellington region and Nelson Marlborough, two each were from Northland, Lakes, Hawke's Bay and South Canterbury, and one each were from Tairāwhiti and Taranaki.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2468.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (651), Auckland (4325), Waikato (1091), Bay of Plenty (753), Lakes District (315), Hawke's Bay (641), MidCentral District (570), Whanganui (254), Taranaki (418), Tairāwhiti (303), Wairarapa (156), Capital and Coast (844), Hutt Valley (413), Nelson Marlborough (585), Canterbury (1551), West Coast (109), South Canterbury (112) and Southern District (769).

The location of 20 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 1979. The seven-day rolling average of RAT results is 3592.