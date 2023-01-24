'Capable bushman' missing from West Coast home since Sunday

Martin O'Brien. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man missing from his West Coast home since Sunday evening.

Martin O'Brien, who is in his 60s, was last seen at his Runanga home around 8.30pm on January 22 and has not been in touch since, police said.

O'Brien is known to frequent many of the bush areas in the wider Grey District and is a capable bushman.

He is likely to be in the bush or the back country wearing a large backpack, pictured below.

Martin O'Brien wearing his backpack. (Source: New Zealand Police )

O'Brien was travelling in his vehicle, with the registration GAS593.

Martin O'Brien's vehicle with the registration number GAS593. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Anyone who has seen O'Brien or has information on his whereabouts has been urged to call 105, quoting event number P053407688.